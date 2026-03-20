Albums For The 20-Somethings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yes, I have only been 20 for a few months, but there really is a shift in the way you view life when you hit that milestone. I’m not a “young, dumb, broke” teenager anymore; I’m 20, and really, life is slamming me like a truck.

I’m graduating in a year, and Jess is about to go out into the big, bad, beautiful world. As terrifying as that thought is, it’s also exciting. Getting used to change has been the name of my game recently, and the music I’ve been listening to seems to reflect it.

I think the “20-something” feeling is characterized by change, inner turmoil, and reflection, and a bit of wanderlust and zest for life (or a different life than the norm). It’s all about stepping out of your comfort zone while getting comfortable with yourself at the same time.

Being 20 is fun, it’s scary, and it’s real. These albums perfectly encapsulate parts of these traits, in my opinion.

All Mirrors – Angel Olsen

I’ve known about Angel Olsen for a while, but her music never really clicked with me until this past year. Maybe it’s the way her voice sounds, or the fact that she’s associated with HBO’s Girls, but Angel Olsen just gives 20-something.

This album is by far her best, with her opening song, “Lark,” immediately catching your attention with its lyrics about reflection on past relationships and feeling a disconnect with who you are and who you want to be. I listened to this album a lot when I was studying abroad last semester; it just seemed to encapsulate the feeling of jumping into the unknown so well, which is what I think being 20 is all about.

It’s so hard for me to pick my favorite songs from All Mirrors because I think it’s a “no skips” album, but if I had to highlight a few I’d say the title track “All Mirrors,” “New Love Cassette,” “Spring,” and “Chance” as some of the stand out songs of the album.

Tidal – Fiona Apple

Oh, how I love Fiona Apple. Her album When the Pawn is one of my all-time favorite albums, and I couldn’t recommend it more. However, I’ve found myself reaching for her first album, Tidal, more often as of late. I can’t believe Fiona Apple released this when she was just 19. This album explores the struggles she’s faced from relationships in her life, how it’s affected her self-image, and how she reclaims her power and confidence in her actions.

So many of the songs on this album are so lyrically devastating, but if you know anything about Fiona Apple, you should already know this is her bread and butter. Songs like “Shadowboxer,” “Never is a Promise,” and “First Taste” are among my favorites. People say Fiona Apple is for the “thought daughters” out there, but Tidal is for the 20-somethings.

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Now, I am a fan of Beyoncé’s music, but Solange just hits more for me. Her album, A Seat at the Table, is regarded as a masterpiece for good reason. It touches on her experiences as a black woman in America, along with the inner turmoil of a woman still figuring out who she is. You’ll dance, cry, and be left thinking about where to go next.

Obviously, the best song on this album is “Cranes in the Sky.” It chronicles Solange’s struggles with pushing away her problems and trying to cover up with surface-level improvements, all the while suffering in silence. Though it is a sad song about feeling stuck and personal struggles, I feel it is a great song about the importance of focusing on oneself and confronting issues upfront to pave the way for true growth. Other songs I think are great from this album are “Borderline [Ode to Self Care], and “Don’t Wish Me Well.”

Lake Tear of the Clouds – Cornelia Murr

Released in 2018, this album has been in regular rotation since I discovered her amazing cover of “I have a woman inside my soul” a year ago (it’s honestly better than Yoko Ono’s original). Fans of indie and folk music would be big fans of this album and of Cornelia Murr.

LTOFC is full of songs with haunting instrumentals and wistful lyrics talking about introspection, longing for love and connection, and the feeling of time slipping away. My favorite songs on this album are “Tokyo Kyoto,” “You Got Me,” and “Different This Time.” Have been known to cry to this album occasionally, so you have been warned.

Heaven or Las Vegas – Cocteau Twins

Even though the Cocteau Twins are singing straight gibberish for the majority of their songs, the instrumentals of their music go so hard you don’t even need to know what they’re singing to feel the wistful optimism they convey.

Whenever I listen to their music, I always think about the meme of the “girl who is going to be okay” at the end of the movie. I love blasting this album in my car with the windows down, and my hair blowing around my face. I just feel so whimsical!

And it’s important to keep that wanderlust spark as we grow; it’s what inspires us and keeps us sane as the world throws us challenge after challenge. The title track of this album is one of their most popular songs, and for good reason, but I also love “Pitch the Baby” and “Cherry-Colored Funk.” I highly recommend taking a drive and blasting this album, super main character vibes.

CTRL (Deluxe) – SZA

This album is one of my all-time favorites; there are just too many hits. I regard this album as universal for all ages. I particularly loved it during high school; the song “Prom” was the soundtrack to many hangouts. However, it would be remiss for me not to mention the album in this article, as SZA has a song literally called “20-Something” on the album.

Though this song, obviously, is about encapsulating the 20-something experience, it’s not the only one on the album. “Drew Barrymore,” “Jodie,” “Normal Girl” (especially “Normal Girl”), all of them are perfect in feeling different parts of growing up and change. Change in relationships, how we see ourselves, and where we want to be in the future. All the songs in this album are amazing, so I have no favorites; they all hit at different times and during different emotions. I can’t recommend this album enough, thank you, SZA!