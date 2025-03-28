The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week’s article is written for my current roommate, one of the best people to walk into my life.

Dear Megan,

At the beginning of freshman year, I never thought that we would be as close as we are now, with you being a chemistry major and me being an education major. Our views felt so different at the time, but little did we know, later down the road, we would become roommates. I have always loved your positive presence since day one, and to be honest our differences collide together to make the best roommate duo to ever exist.

So, I want to start out by saying thank you. This might seem like a tiny gesture, but I actually mean this with my entire soul. You saved me from a situation that I was trapped in, where I was rooming with someone who was supposed to be my biggest supporter, but ended up being the person that tore me down in any way possible. And the only thank you I have for that person is introducing us to each other.

Moving away from that, thank you for letting me invade your space, even though you say, “you didn’t invade my space, you made my space feel more like home.” I am incredibly thankful for our late-night talks, when we finally see each other and must catch each other up on every aspect of our day. Thank you for letting me talk your ear off every single day. Thank you for reminding me to focus on myself, and to give myself a break. Thank you for reminding me to keep some stickers for myself when I work hard, rather than giving them all to my friends. I am thankful for our drives to go get ice cream on those nice days or taking a nature trip when we know we need it to relax our souls from all the schoolwork we are given. And thank you for letting me come over to your house even on our breaks from school, just because I have nothing to do.

These thank you’s are more than just a thank you, you showed me what a true friend should is. You showed me that friends are supposed to lift each other up rather than put each other down. You are there for me on my best and worst days, and I promise to always be there for you too.

You inspire me so much with how much you go through, you are so strong in so many ways. I have never known someone that is so invested in chemistry other than you. You are also so invested in going extra and dressing like Miss Frizzle every day, which is one of my favorite things about you.

So Megan, after reading this I hope you realize that I am incredibly thankful for you, even when I do not say it much, I also hope you realize how amazing of an individual you are and that you can accomplish anything you put your mind too.