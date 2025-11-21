A Season of Thankfulness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially the season for the cliché talks about being thankful. Every Thanksgiving, you get asked, “What are you thankful for?” I used to always think it was such an annoying question to answer, I mean, of course, I’m thankful for everything I have.

But, recently, I realized that it’s not just about knowing I have a good life, but expressing true gratitude for the people and things I have around me that make me who I am.

Over the past few years, I’ve realized that I expressed gratitude less and less. It wasn’t that I was ungrateful, because I knew deep down I was as grateful for the things I had as I could be. But when so much is going on and you can barely think for yourself, it’s hard to remember to thank the people around you for everything they do.

This year, I decided that I couldn’t be that ignorant person anymore; I had to make time to show my loved ones that I saw everything they did, and I appreciated it.

So here’s how I’m thankful for all the branches of my heart.

My mom

My mom couldn’t NOT be the first person I mentioned. Financially, I am 100% her biggest burden. From 14 years of dance, a million medical bills, a car, and now college, the woman has quite literally spoiled me rotten. But she never made me feel guilty. She supports me in everything I have ever done and is my biggest cheerleader every day. Emotionally, she is the most beautiful soul who will do anything for anyone if she feels needed and would move heaven and Earth for her children if we asked. I know I am the luckiest girl in the world to have her as a mother and a best friend.

My dad

My dad is one of the coolest (and maybe weirdest) people I know. There are a few people I know who could remember anything from any movie he’s ever watched, while simultaneously forgetting where some of his tattoos even came from or why he even got them in the first place. From sitting in the kitchen listening to me ramble for an hour straight, to Venmoing me 40 dollars each week without questioning if it’s actually going to something I need, my dad has always been there for me, never letting me forget how much I am loved.

My Stepdad

When you hear stepdad or stepmom, your mind probably goes to the absolutely horror stories that get talked about constantly. Don’t worry, I get to talk about the most beautiful and opposite experience here. My stepdad, Ed, is one of the strongest people I know. I mean, you have to be pretty brave to take on four kids that spend all your money, love to stir the pot, and have had the mouths of sailors since they could talk. Ed has brought out the best in our family, supporting all of our journeys every single step of the way. I am eternally grateful to Ed every day for choosing to love us like his own.

My siblings

Everyone I’m talking about here could have pages upon pages written about them, but I could write a never-ending book about my siblings. And it’s not just because there are a million of them (only five, I promise). My siblings are some of the funniest, most talented, and most loving people I know. They all put up with me every day, and I only hear complaints once in a while. Every single one of them deserves their time in the spotlight, but for the sake of not outshining the other people in this article, I’ll just say, it isn’t possible for me to have more love for these humans I grew up with, and I am so lucky to have such amazing built-in best friends.

The people along the way

I’ve met a lot of people in the short time I’ve been alive. Not all of them have been the most perfect picks, but I can say I have curated quite the collection of amazing people that I am grateful for every single day. From the girls from school I’ve had the luck of being able to call my friends, to my amazing dance family, and my pretty cool boyfriend, I definitely have one of the most amazing support systems a girl could have. A lot of these people have been with me through it all, the worst and best of times, and I am filled with so much gratitude that they decided to stick around.

Everyone here makes up my entire heart, and it fills me with so much joy being able to talk about them and give them the thanks they deserve. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such an amazing village of people behind me every day.

It’s great to be in the season of thankfulness, but it’s even better to have so much to be grateful for all year round.