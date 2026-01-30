A Period Drama Lover’s Guide to Your Next Winter Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Those who know me well, or even are just loosely acquainted with me, to be honest, are well aware of my obsession with the 2005 film “Pride & Prejudice.” It is probably my most frequent rewatch, and I’m not ashamed to admit it, as it is objectively a masterpiece (don’t listen to the 1995 BBC miniseries naysayers). However, I feel I already wax poetic about the film far too much, so I’ve decided to impart upon you my wisdom about another period drama that is also a favorite of mine, which is especially perfect to watch during this year’s snowy season.

I’m sure everyone is aware of the plot of “Pride & Prejudice” (the original ‘enemies to lovers’). So, let me raise you “Pride & Prejudice” set in industrial revolution era England, with a dash of political commentary on workers’ rights, religion and morality, and a plethora of rejected proposals, yearning, and a final love confession that could possibly rival that of Mr. Darcy’s.

I am talking about none other than the BBC’s adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell’s novel “North & South.”

The story follows Margaret Hale, a young woman from the southern countryside of England whose family has recently been uprooted to the Northern industrial city of Milton. It also follows Mr. Thornton, a cotton textile factory owner in Milton, starts taking literature and philosophy lessons with Margaret’s father after the family’s arrival in the city.

The show weaves multiple storylines that were relevant to the time of the industrial revolution in 19th century England, such as the fight for workers’ rights in factories like Mr. Thornton’s, which is a main point of contention throughout the entire show and one of the first reasons that Margaret and Mr. Thornton begin to “butt heads.”

However, just as in “Pride & Prejudice,” these two characters realize continuously throughout the show that they should do better to check their biases and that sometimes changes need to be made to move forward.

The setting of Milton is admittedly a very bleak one; there is lots of struggle and sadness woven into the story, but that’s what makes it all the more moving and realistic. Try not to get too attached to any side characters, though, sorry.

“North & South” is a story about standing up for what one thinks is right, even if it means sacrifice. It’s a story about the importance of change in society, but also within oneself. It’s more than just a romance, but the romance is indeed very, very good.

Mr. Thornton is an especially compelling character, and his yearning levels are literally off the charts. Richard Armitage, the actor who plays Mr. Thornton, is incredible at letting the viewer know exactly how Mr. Thornton is feeling just through his eyes. And the final scene of the show is just *chef’s kiss* so perfect.

It’s about time that this show gets some more love. So, if you’re not inclined to venture out into the snow this weekend, I recommend hunkering down and watching this masterpiece. I can promise you will not be disappointed.