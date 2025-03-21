The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The other day, I suspected a sense of panic creeping up on me. On one of those picturesque sunny days, I looked around at my college life and thought, “Wow, this really doesn’t last forever.”

Most of my friends are graduating in just two months, and I will be shortly after in December. Even as the school year wraps up, I don’t think I have fully processed that I am an upperclassman. I no longer live in a dorm or eat at the dining hall.

I have only one true “college summer” left, which is quite scary to think that I could be working throughout the summer for the rest of my life.

I won’t get to live with my current roommates forever.

Never again in my life could a day consist of an iced coffee, classes, a trail walk with my friends, and a porch party to end the night.

These thoughts can inflict a wave of sadness, nostalgia, and helplessness at first glance. My college years have been the sweetest years of my life so far, so how could I possibly want them to end?

Instead of panicking, I’ll focus on all I have to look forward to in the next 12 months living in Allegany, NY.

1.) Another year with my brother

I have one more school year going to college with my brother, and I cannot wait to cherish every moment I can with him.

2.) last couple months in 234

My apartment, 234, has been formative to my college experience. I have loved living with my best friends Peyton, Faith, and Delainey. Our apartment is so cozy, and I will always remember the nights we spent in our living room laughing until late in the night.

3.) Allegany food

This may seem silly and trivial, but when again in my life will I get to experience the cuisine that fueled my college years? In the next year, catch me doubling my time at Gypsy Soul, Randy’s, the Eatery, and Hometown.

4.) access to knowledge

I admittedly take this one for granted. I want to recognize and appreciate the fact that on this campus, I have abundant access to knowledge between resources, professors, and the library. I want to soak this all in, especially since I am unsure if I will pursue another degree after this.

5.) campus involvement

I believe the primary reason I have loved my time at St. Bonaventure so far is that I have prioritized my involvement on campus. My clubs, activities, and jobs are the reasons I have experienced deep friendship, community, and love. I am looking forward to one last summer of being an Orientation Leader, one last year of giving tours, another twelve months of Student Government, and just a few more lovely months of Her Campus.

6.) Walkability

College is such a beloved time, especially amongst Americans, because it may be the only point in one’s life to experience such a walkable community. I can walk to food, friends, and activities on campus. Next year, I am living in town above my favorite college bar! I will be in the heart of Allegany, able to walk to all of my friends’ houses, restaurants, and coffee shops. I am so excited about my living situation for next year!

7.) daily schedule

I love the freedom of college life. Other than my classes and a part-time job, the rest of the day is up to me to decide! I can choose when and where to study, when to work, and when to spend time with my friends. If I have a 9 to 5 one day, this freedom and flexibility will unfortunately be diminished.

I am so excited to revel in the next 12 months and soak up the remaining months of my undergraduate experience. Truly, all that I have ever wanted and needed to learn I have learned at St. Bonaventure (teaser to an article I will write as a senior)!