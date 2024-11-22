The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When my roommates and I were discussing what we could possibly do for spring break of our senior year, we took all ideas into consideration. Sure, there are the usual Punta Canas and Bahamas. Many other spring breakers stay in the continental US with a balmy Cocoa Beach or even possibly Miami, baby!

Many who plan spring break have restrictions such as large groups, travel info, etc, but my group wouldn’t have that. For our trip, it is just me and my three roommates and we are all 21 with driver’s licenses. We were pretty much free to do whatever we wanted (within reason)… and our selection couldn’t be more perfect in my eyes.

After many considerations, it was clear and evident that there was only one real option that we could go with: Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park in Niagara Falls, O.N.

You might be looking at your screen either giggling or like you couldn’t possibly understand what four 21-year-old girls would want to do at an indoor water park for multiple days.

To that, I challenge you to ponder this: how would LITTLE you respond to that choice? Because little Leah went to Great Wolf Lodge and listened to storytime in her OshKoshBagosh nightgown. She had the time of her life.

Letting my inner kid out is something that allows me to take a break and reset from my “big girl” adult responsibilities. A little Lego here, a little Wii Sports there… maybe even an epic cousin sleepover (with a choreographed dance of course)!

I have been told many phrases that basically hit along the lines of “she enjoys things kids like”… uhm, yeah? Since when did that become a bad thing!?

When I look introspectively, do I see a well-informed, successful, future teacher? Yes, absolutely. She is the girl who pushes me to be the best student teacher that I can be every single day.

But sometimes, hidden all the way in the back of my mind is that little girl in the OskKoshBagosh nightgown who just wants to play one more game of “Just Dance” on the Wii.

I miss her, and I want her to come out more. So yeah, when people ask where I will be going for spring break, I puff my chest in the air, and with my full confidence and pride, I tell them “Great Wolf Lodge”.