Most people who know me have seen my hair in many different colors. Currently, I am rocking a grown-out honey brown color, attempting to start my hair health journey. My strands of hair have been this color throughout college so to anyone who didn’t know me in the past this may seem normal. But this is just one of my many hair eras.

I started dying my hair sophomore year of high school and haven’t stopped until this past summer. My naturally dirty blonde hair has been put through the wringer, starting with being colored dark brown when I was 15. As a girl who has always had light hair, I needed to see my young teenage dream of having dark hair come to life.

After having dark hair for a good amount of time, I decided I actually wanted to be blonde again. After six hours at the hair salon (my second home at this point), I was a new woman with bright blonde hair. Unfortunately for me, I have fast-growing hair so keeping up with grown-out roots was not in my best interest (or price range). So naturally, I had to go back dark. But not brown. Black.

Jet black hair was my next move, and I absolutely fell in love with it. I loved having black hair and the feeling of refreshing my hair when it would lighten up. Little did I know that this was not actually refreshing my hair, and each strand was getting thinner and thinner.

As this process went on, I noticed that the bleach, chemicals, and hair dye were doing some extreme damage to my hair, so I decided to go back to my light brown color and leave it be. Except the years of black hair dye in my head led my hair to turn red. So last summer I had red hair for a while. It was fun while it lasted but before coming to college I chose to have my dear friend and hairdresser pick up the dye one more time to finally color my hair more naturally.

And now here we are. Letting my hair grow out to a brown color that has gotten darker over time. Funny how that works.

I always loved coloring my hair because I felt that it was one thing I could change. Whenever I wanted, I could make an appointment and feel like a whole new person. That was so special to me. All of the unknown, unpredictable things that I couldn’t control didn’t matter as much because my hair was something that I could control. And it’s fun. Just last month I chopped off half of my hair without giving it a second thought because it grew back.

So, out of all the things you can’t control, focus on the ones you can. Who knows, maybe I’ll have a new hair color soon.