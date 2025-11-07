A Breath of Fresh Air

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last night at 5:15, when I walked out of class, was the first time in a week where I could just breathe (kind of, given that it was down pouring, I was running to the dining hall).

I have been grinding for the past week. Not to complain, but I was loaded in work. I had two exams, four group projects, a presentation, and of course, some quizzes and regular homework assignments mixed in as well. It was rough especially given it was just Halloween and the dance show is coming up, which means long practices.

My colorful google sheets agenda was working overtime; but it felt so good to check off each box as I finished with a sigh of relief. Every day, a weight was taken off my shoulders until I slowly was able to relax again and have a “normal” day.

Even though yesterday was crammed with work still, I was brought back to ease during yoga. I am so glad yoga fell on the day it did because it allowed me to come back to myself. I was thinking about just having a “normal” day. Nothing too crazy, just simple. I remembered how good it felt to just live simply and at peace.

After a long restless week, a day of routine is what I needed, with all the basic things that fill me with joy. So here are the small things that I did in the past 24 hours that were much needed in order to reset myself:

Simply vibed to music, of all sorts because I love all music. Olivia Dean, Mac Miller, Tate McRae, Sombr, Chance Peña, Lorde, upbeat or sad, I am singing and vibing.

As I said before, going to yoga was the ultimate refresh. I felt like both my physical and mental health was thriving after just one class. Shoutout to the yoga club too for adding sunset lamps this semester because the atmosphere is amazing.

I rewatched one of my favorite movies, Little Women. I have never really been a chronic re-watcher with movies and TV shows but for the past year, I have been. Just the fact of having time to lay in my bed felt good.

Chatted with some other friends. When leaving the library today, I heard a strong whisper of “Ayla” and from the floor below was a couple of friends. I went down there just to say a couple of things but ended up staying for an hour, backpack still on, but a seat was taken.

I went to Friendly’s with my friends after not going since I was a kid! We enjoyed ice cream sundaes and of course I got the monster mash. Major mood booster.

As simple as these things sound, I was happy to just have a “normal” day with no extra chaos or stress. It was a breath of fresh air.