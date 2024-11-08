Seven sitcoms to help distract you from real-life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Humans suck. School is hard. And it’s daylight-saving time.

Here are 7 sitcoms to distract you from real-life…

Arrested Development

I have seen every episode of “Arrested Development” at least five times. I’m being so serious.

It is actually sick how many people are unfamiliar with this gem of a show. Honestly, if one more of my “Arrested Development” references goes unnoticed, I will have a Lucile-level crash out.

The premise is pretty simple. It’s about a wealthy family that’s falling apart, but the details and comedic timing make it a masterpiece.

I am begging you to watch just the first episode. I promise the Bluth family will help you escape all of your worries!

Psych

This one is a crime show! The loveable duo Shawn and Gus run a fake psychic-detective agency and help solve crimes around Santa Barbara.

This is my family’s comfort show. Once again, I have probably seen every episode at least five times, and it never gets old.

It’s goofy and light-hearted but eerie and intriguing!

Glee

Is “Glee” a sitcom? I’m really not sure, but it’s freaking hilarious, so I’m counting it.

“Glee” is a perfect show. There, I said it. It was timely when it was released, and yet the show’s takes on current issues still remain relevant.

Are some of the jokes off-colored? Yes, absolutely. However, that’s part of its charm. It’s clearly satirical (in most cases)…

Even if you think the singing will annoy you, I still recommend giving it a chance! I promise that the songs add a delightful twist.

How I Met Your Mother

If I had to choose the funniest show on this list, it would be a tight race between “How I Met Your Mother” and “Arrested Development”. It would depend on my mood.

This is a really clever show. The basic plotline is Ted Mosby’s story of finding the love of his life and his friends supporting him and struggling along the way.

Reba

“Reba” was my summer comfort show. It’s kind of obscure, but it’s a seemingly wholesome family drama.

Reba’s teenage daughter gets pregnant, and her husband cheats on her and marries his mistress. So, she and her family must navigate their lives. Somehow, it’s very funny!

You will hate and simultaneously root for every character. It’s a very human show.

Sex and the City

Ok, so “Sex and the City” is technically a drama, but I cackle during every episode. The situations are comical, so I am counting it!

It’s self-deprecating humor that allows you to laugh at the four friends as they navigate dating in NYC. Somehow, it is almost worse than the college dating scene!

Sure, things are bad, but at least I’m not Carrie Bradshaw or—God forbid—one of her friends. For the record, I would love to be Miranda, Samantha or Charlotte, but I would hate to be friends with Carrie. They are absolute queens, though!

Modern Family

Perhaps the ultimate comfort show? Everyone can find solace in one character in this blended, modern family.

Truthfully, I would never say this is my favorite show, but I do think it is wonderfully warm and well-written.

It’s funny and honest and leaves you feeling hopeful, which is all you can really ask from a sitcom.