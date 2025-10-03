5 Random Reasons Why I Love Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is officially upon us. While some might miss the warm weather and summer fun, I personally can’t wait for everything fall-themed to take over. There are a ton of great things that happen this season such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes, but I’ll be highlighting some things a lot of people overlook but are just as important to shape the image of this season.

#1: Leaves changing color

This one is pretty obvious. One day in September you roll out of bed and look out the window, and suddenly the trees are filled with color. I don’t know about you, but just the thought of red, yellow and orange speckled across the woods excites me. It’s a symbol of a new season, a new chance at succeeding in something. Also, I get tired of green after a while – like, green EVERYWHERE.

#2: Squirrels

Abundant around my campus, these little guys put a smile on my face whenever I see them scampering around. Since they’re so used to humans around here, sometimes I get lucky and see them up close, doing anything from collecting acorns to climbing a tree. They really add to the whole autumnal image in the cutest way.

#3: Sweater Weather

I know some of us don’t like the cold. However, there’s that certain temperature that you FEEL in autumn – that perfect, bright crisp autumn day. It’s the kind of weather you can do anything outside without freezing or sweating to death and is the best kind of air to breathe in, in my opinion. It just hits the lungs differently.

#4: Fall sports

Okay so maybe not the most aesthetic part of the season, but a staple in my family, nonetheless. While football is usually the rage at this time of year, we cannot forget about baseball; the MLB has their playoffs happening right now! Lastly, my favorite sport, hockey, has already begun. While a lot of people picture this as a winter sport, a lot of us begin in autumn (or summer!). It adds to the excitement of this season.

#5: Fall-themed movies and TV shows

I feel like this one is underrated. There are a ton of movies for every season, but something about them taking place in autumn hits differently. Some of my favorites that aren’t Halloween themed are The Legend of Longwood, Frozen 2 (hear me out), and of course any Peanuts episodes that took place in this season. Honestly, I can’t even think of fall without thinking of Snoopy.

So, there you have it! I hope this gave some people an idea of why I love autumn!