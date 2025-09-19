4 Things to Help You Bloom at SBU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often said to be the ultimate place for self-growth and discovery, but to achieve these things to their full potential, you have to take the right steps.

I believe that because of our small size and over-involved culture, St. Bonaventure University is the prime place to grow. As such, I want to enthusiastically welcome new students and inspire them to make SBU their home!

So, as an upperclassman who feels that she has flourished under the Enchanted Mountains, here are my tips for blooming here at SBU…

Find a mentor

One of the wonderful things about SBU is that your professors want to help you! All you have to do is ask.

Forming meaningful relationships with my professors has helped my academic and professional career immensely, and I know several people who can also attest to this fact!

No matter what school you’re in, there is a professor—or faculty member—who prides themselves on being a resource to students. It only takes a little bit of asking around to find them.

This person can help you figure out your post-graduation plan, write you highly impactful recommendation letters, and, in some cases, recommend you directly for jobs.

Say “Hi” to your acquaintances

Once you stop saying “hello” or smiling at someone when you pass by them, it becomes really awkward to start it back up. Start as strong as you can, and you will find that you’ve built a community for yourself around campus.

Sometimes you have to “train” people to say “hello” to you, which sounds controlling, and maybe it is, but I really just believe that people feel weird and are afraid to say “hi” first.

So, just acknowledge everyone you know when you pass by them. It’s the right thing to do.

Befriend an upperclassman

Like finding a mentor, befriending an upperclassman is also infinitely helpful. While you gain a new friend, you also have someone to help you with the ins and outs of life at SBU.

They can tell you what students really think and do, which professors to avoid, and can serve as an overall sense of comfort. Freshman year, my upperclassmen friends were truly my lifelines.

Get involved

SBU has so much to offer! I am a strong believer in taking advantage of every opportunity presented to you, which is my biggest piece of advice for you.

Opportunities to join groups that share your interests and find short-term work or internship positions quickly become less accessible when you graduate, so take advantage now!

Have an interest you want to explore? Just give it a try! Want to get back to something you loved in your childhood? Join that club!

Getting involved is what I think is the most valuable part of college. By doing so, you’re building your resume, gaining experience, meeting new people, and figuring out who you are and what you like. Isn’t that the whole point?