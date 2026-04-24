The Boston Marathon Wasn’t Just About Running

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Monday, April 20, 2026, the Boston Marathon was held for the 130th time. Now, if you know anything about me, you could be confused as to why I am bringing that up. I have recently started a running journey, but that is far from the point.

Every marathon, people vlog it, some run for the charities, and others just to prove to themselves they can. But then, there are the people watching the marathons, and while it would be wonderful to run a marathon one day, I think I would get more enjoyment out of watching it.

After every marathon, I lie in bed and watch TikToks about people running for school shooting violence, proving to themselves that they can finish a marathon, or just showing the finishers.

Every time, without fail, I sob; and when I say sob, I mean it. Like lying in bed with a tissue box and used tissues lying around me, surrounded by the faint noises of breathing because my nose is fully clogged. But it’s not for the reason you would think.

I cry because of the community and passion that is given in every single one of the roughly 55,000 steps. People who were running the marathon for time will stop and pick up another so that they can cross the finish line, carrying them through.

Mothers, fathers, and people of all ages take this marathon on not with the faint of heart, but for the thought of others or themselves. There are people walking or running who were once told they would never walk again. If you don’t feel an ounce of joy and pride, I worry for you.

Those who take off work, take hours making signs, bring food and water for those running, I think, are just as cool as the runners. They stay there from early mornings till late at night, cheering on the runners from those who will run it in two hours to those who take 10 hours.

There is this sense of community that shines brightly through this simple (not so) run, which happens every year, multiple places around the world. Two years ago, I would have thought nothing of or cared about.

These marathons show us a deeper meaning to life, that when we put everything behind us, we are all humans who all deserve love, care, and support.

So yes, I would say it is really cool to run a marathon, but I think that you are just as cool if you stand next to them, giving them the motivation to push through and to be proud.

There is community in everything; you simply have to look for it. And just maybe, it will be found on your next local run, so go out and support those who are!