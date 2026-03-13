My Own Simple Vacation Back Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This spring break was just like last year. And last year, I was telling myself and friends, “We should definitely go on a vacation next year like everyone else!”

Planning was tough, and pockets were empty. Spring break was not spent in Florida this year; instead, it was spent in Rochester, NY.

But I am far from disappointed.

I always love trips back home. I am so lucky to enjoy both my time at school and at home. Wherever I am, I am happy (except when in the library for five hours studying).

This spring break was much needed, even if I spent it in 30-degree weather.

I got to see my friends and family. I celebrated my cousin’s birthday, had lunch dates with my high school friends, and was simply in the presence of my family, whom I have missed. I have loved ones spread all around, and I am so thankful for that.

I got to eat some yummy food. Thank goodness for my mom’s wonderful cooking. A full stomach that does not feel sick after eating was much needed after six weeks of dining hall food. I was also surprised by my family’s new dinnerware, which probably sounds silly to some people, but I am happy about it.

I got to sleep in my own bed and use my own shower. These essentials are truly something that changes everything. I am specific about the way I like to shower; lights off are a must, which is impossible in the communal bathrooms. However, I will always miss chatting with my roommate before sleeping.

I got to fulfill every day at-home activities. The things that are normal for my routine when I am home. I got my hair colored for a refreshed look, I worked two shifts at my favorite job, and I went both clothes and grocery shopping with my mom.

I got some quality time with myself. Whether that was coloring, looking for internships, making myself breakfast, sleeping, or scrolling on Pinterest, I was able to do something for myself. Alone time is key to being the best version of myself.

While it would be nice to enjoy my time off, on a beach, in a bathing suit, jumping in the waves, and having a nice sandwich for lunch, the time I have at home is precious. Going on vacation would have eliminated these plans and maybe even added stress.

This semester specifically, it was a much-needed reset.

I hope to experience a college spring break at least once with my friends, and hopefully it is next year…but that is what I said last year.