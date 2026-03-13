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SBU | Life

My Own Simple Vacation Back Home

Ayla Batz Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This spring break was just like last year. And last year, I was telling myself and friends, “We should definitely go on a vacation next year like everyone else!”

Planning was tough, and pockets were empty. Spring break was not spent in Florida this year; instead, it was spent in Rochester, NY.

But I am far from disappointed.

I always love trips back home. I am so lucky to enjoy both my time at school and at home. Wherever I am, I am happy (except when in the library for five hours studying).

This spring break was much needed, even if I spent it in 30-degree weather.

I got to see my friends and family. I celebrated my cousin’s birthday, had lunch dates with my high school friends, and was simply in the presence of my family, whom I have missed. I have loved ones spread all around, and I am so thankful for that.

I got to eat some yummy food. Thank goodness for my mom’s wonderful cooking. A full stomach that does not feel sick after eating was much needed after six weeks of dining hall food. I was also surprised by my family’s new dinnerware, which probably sounds silly to some people, but I am happy about it.

I got to sleep in my own bed and use my own shower. These essentials are truly something that changes everything. I am specific about the way I like to shower; lights off are a must, which is impossible in the communal bathrooms. However, I will always miss chatting with my roommate before sleeping.

I got to fulfill every day at-home activities. The things that are normal for my routine when I am home. I got my hair colored for a refreshed look, I worked two shifts at my favorite job, and I went both clothes and grocery shopping with my mom.

I got some quality time with myself. Whether that was coloring, looking for internships, making myself breakfast, sleeping, or scrolling on Pinterest, I was able to do something for myself. Alone time is key to being the best version of myself.

While it would be nice to enjoy my time off, on a beach, in a bathing suit, jumping in the waves, and having a nice sandwich for lunch, the time I have at home is precious. Going on vacation would have eliminated these plans and maybe even added stress.

This semester specifically, it was a much-needed reset.

I hope to experience a college spring break at least once with my friends, and hopefully it is next year…but that is what I said last year.

Ayla Batz

SBU '28

Ayla Batz is a second-year member and Social Media Co-chair for St. Bonaventure's chapter of Her Campus. Ayla plans to write about college life, fashion, mental health, movies/tv shows, girlhood, and more.

Ayla is a sophomore majoring in Strategic Communication with a minor in Marketing. She has a small clay jewelry business, AMae's Clays, where she creates fun and intricate pieces. She loves to run the social media page for that as well. AMae's Clays is what led her on the path of studying communications. Her dream is to work in the fashion or beauty industry one day. You can also find her on campus with the SBU Dance Team for her fourth semester!

While not in class or at Her Campus, Ayla likes to hang out with friends and family, make crafts, play games, listen to music and explore nature. You can also find her wrapped up in a good show.