10 Things to Help When You’re Having a Bad Day

These are things that I have done that have helped me when I am having a bad day, so hopefully, they can possibly help you too.

Deep Breaths

First, one of the best ways for me to regulate my emotions has to be taking deep breaths. I will inhale for four seconds, hold for four and breathe out. You can adjust this to best suit you. Taking deep breaths requires you to focus on something other what could be hurting you through your hard times. It helps me reset my systems and start from that moment fresh.

Journal

Another way to destress is to journal about your feelings. I take out my feelings and put them on paper. It gives my mind a break to think about something else or allow myself to go to sleep. I know that before I go to bed, my mind is racing. Giving yourself time to get all your thoughts and feelings away from you allows a break for your mind and heart to recover.

Read

I personally like to read sappy romance books where you know they are going to end up together at the end. Whenever I am feeling overwhelmed, I will sit down and pull my favorite book out (which I have too many to name) or whatever one I’m currently reading and let the book take my mind somewhere away from where I currently am.

Watch a Happy Movie or Binge Watch a Show

Similarly to reading, if a moment feels to be too much, I will pull out my laptop and watch a happy or sappy movie. Normally, I choose either a kid’s movie that makes me laugh till my stomach hurts or a sappy romance movie. Most of the time, those sappy movies have something to do with Christmas and romance. They could be compared to a Hallmark movie, which I absolutely adore. If I am not in the mood for a movie, I will watch one of the shows that I have been currently binging or go back to a tried and true. I love “Greys Anatomy” and “The Vampire Diaries”. If you want something more lighthearted and aimed toward kids, the Monster High or the Ever After High movies are the way to go. It takes you into a new world and allows you to slip out of yours for a moment during bad days.

Take a Shower

When nothing seems to work, I will get in the shower and let the scalding water wash the bad day away. It always seems to work and allows me to move on and not focus on the bad day and to look forward for a better one. A bath can work as well, especially if you can combine it with any of the other things that I have listed.

Color

Recently, I have gotten back into coloring to give my mind a break from schoolwork. I will sit down with a kid’s coloring book. I have Barbie, Paw Patrol and Hello Kitty ones. I will turn something on in the background and pour my thoughts into the different pages and colors that will soon cover the page.

Nap or Sleep

Napping or going to bed at the end of the night is like a reset for me. I can let go of the feelings, sleep and wake up rested but also with a better grasp on the problem. I also just love to sleep, which is a plus.

Dance Party

Just get up, turn the music up all the way and dance it out. It doesn’t matter if you are by yourself or with others, but shaking out the bad emotions allows me to start fresh.

Exercise

While I don’t really go to the gym, sometimes I love to put on a podcast or music and walk outside for a while. It allows me to focus on nature and what the podcast or music are saying. This is healthy for me, but also allows me to let go from the world for a while.

Organize

Now, this isn’t for everyone. When I am feeling overwhelmed or stressed, I like to sit down and organize my space. From cleaning to actually organizing, it can be very helpful to have a cleaner space to help clear my mind out to think. This could be putting things away, wiping down surfaces, or even vacuuming. It could also be going through your stuff and donating or giving it away if it is just taking up space in your home.