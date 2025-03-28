The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Let me preference with saying these are the things that have worked with me, and I am sharing in hopes that you can find something to help study better.

Break down what you have to do: I write down everything do with an assignment tracker. This has everything for all my classes. Then on a notepad, everything that I have to do I break it down, if there are sections to it, that helps a lot. I order by what needs to be done now and what can be left for tomorrow. Use a Planner: In my planner, I break it into two sections. On the month calendar, I write down when test, quizzes, projects and essays are due. Along with meetings, work schedule, appointments, important dates and Pay Day! In the week schedule, on the days I have those specific classes, I write them done and what is due that day next to it, which I pull from the assignment tracker. I then add meetings, due dates and appointments to the bottom. As well as Pay day!! Listen to good music or playlist: When I am just working on homework, I shuffle my liked songs on Spotify and work. When I need to work fast, I will put on the Hamilton playlist, and I get everything I need done. I don’t know why but I work so much faster. When I have to do readings, sometimes I will put on classical music or music without lyrics. Romanticize it: I love getting a fun drink to have while studying or doing homework. Again, a good playlist does wonders for me! I also like to make my notes fun, so different colors for what kind of note it is (definition or information). I love studying in my room with lots of little lights on and my flowers, it makes me want to study because I am in a productive and happy place. Write all important things down: Next to my desk is a taped sheet of paper with all the dates of essays, quizzes, tests and projects. That way if I wonder when my next one is due or if I have anything important due that time I can look over and know. Schedule and Time Management: I love to schedule my days and weeks. It helps me put times for when I will do my homework. If I know when all my classes and meetings are, I can out study sessions in between or after. This helps me do it as well, sometimes lying in bed and TikTok are very entraining, but my homework is important. Set timers on apps: I have set timers for my apps that I scroll on. It is an hour timer on Instagram and TikTok. I also have them on my streaming apps, Disney plus, YouTube, Netflix for an hour as well. Get enough sleep: I try to sleep eight hours every night because I study and work better when I am well-rested and not tired. Take care of you: I like to work out in the morning before classes because it makes me feel productive and happy, also feed myself with the right things, that way my body works well for my brain spent studying and doing my homework. Take breaks and be easy on yourself: If I have been doing homework for two hours, I take a break and eat food or read a book or get on my phone. I don’t let myself be hard on me, because if I am too tired to do homework I won’t. If I miss one assignment it wont kill me. If I overwork myself, I burnout and then I won’t do any of my homework! Be easy on you!

I hope you try some of these and they help you tremendously! I do these everything and some days I still struggle and that’s okay! Remember that your mind comes first and if it is overwork and can work for you!