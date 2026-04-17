10 Must-Do Off-Campus Activities for St. Bonaventure Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Graduation is quickly approaching. For some, it’s a grim mark of their end at St. Bonaventure University, but to underclassmen, commencement is a reminder of the limited amount of time they have here in Olean, New York, which makes it the perfect time to try out new things and make some memories.

Your Bonaventure bucket list may be full of fun campus activities like everyone’s dream of winning a CAB scavenger hunt, but there’s so much to explore in the surrounding areas. From festivals to museums, these additions to your bucket list will help you make the most of your time at Bonas and find new things to do in Western New York.

1. Ride Holiday Valley’s mountain coaster

This one is at the top of my list. Ellicottville is obviously a day trip staple, but there’s more to the town than skiing and upscale shops!

Somehow open from almost all year long, from the end of May to the end of October, and then late December to February, the Sky Flyer Mountain Coaster offers a bit of adrenaline. Priced at a reasonable $14, the rider-controlled Sky Coaster races you through the mountains, which seems pretty cool to me.

2. Attend Cuba garlic festival

If you love niche events, this one’s for you. Cuba hosts a garlic festival every year in September. It’s really an eclectic event featuring live music, cooking demos, small businesses, and of course, the crowning of the garlic king and queen.

One piece of advice: Bring cash!! I showed up and waited in line with no cash because I am 21 years old, and ended up leaving before I got in. I am determined to go next year, however!

3. take a fitness class with preston personal TRAINING

One thing that other schools have, or at least influencers from bigger schools show, is an abundance of fitness classes. For whatever reason, it felt like something Bonaventure was missing out on, but Preston Personal Training stops the FOMO, offering hot pilates, hot yoga, and yoga classes for all skill levels.

Something about going to hot yoga with your friends feels very college to me, and therefore a necessary addition to the list. Also, a lot of Bonaventure students are teachers at the studio, so they sometimes host special classes with student pricing, which can most notably be found through the SBU Yoga Instagram.

4. Hike letchworth state park

Did you know that there’s a waterfall about an hour from campus? Letchworth State Park offers a hiking trail with insane views, which is an absolute must for any pent-up Bonaventure student.

The park looks absolutely breathtaking in the fall, but there’s no doubt that this trip would be the perfect spring day as well! And while you’re out there, you can check out their nature center and museum!

5. day trip to buffalo

If you’re not from Buffalo, let’s be honest – There’s not really a reason why you would be in the city. However, an explorative trip up to Buffalo is mandatory for any out-of-region or state student. I mean, you can’t go to school less than 2 hours from a city and never visit. It’s not right.

While I would never say that Buffalo is the most exciting city (sorry), there are definitely gems like Elmwood and Delaware Park to explore, and at the very least, you’ll be able to say you went.

6. visit the national comedy center

Less than an hour away in Jamestown is what USA Today calls the #1 Pop Culture Museum. The National Comedy Center takes visitors on an interactive journey through the history of comedy, paying homage to Jamestown native Lucille Ball.

While the tickets are a little pricey, the museum is extremely dense and could certainly entertain you for multiple hours. One piece of advice I got when I mentioned the potential of visiting is to plan to spend at least 5 hours there, so it’s safe to say that you’ll get your money’s worth.

7. Trek around rock city park

A little more local, Rock City Park is literally a park full of really big rocks. Sounds weird, but it’s fun! The 45-minute hiking trail is bookended by these prehistoric giants, and your $8 ticket includes admission into their museum as well. Unsurprisingly, the park is seasonal, opening May 31st and closing October 31st.

8. Experience Ellicotville’s fall fest

This is a senior year fall activity because the main draw of Fall Fest is Ellicottville Brewing Company’s beer garden with live music that’s honestly more of a concert vibe. But beyond the beer garden, the town of Ellicottville puts on a craft show, closing down their main road for you to wander between the booths and shops.

Holiday Valley leans into the festivities too, offering scenic chair lift rides and a mountain top cookout. They also host their annual Fall Scramble race at Holiday Valley, which sounds like a blast.

9. Wander around Salamanca antique mall

Salamanca Antique Mall is a thrifter’s dream date. Located roughly 25 minutes from campus, the seemingly never-ending store is packed with funky finds and unique treasures.

Tackling the mall is no easy feat, and I’d recommend planning to stay for at least 2 hours if you want to get a look at all of the booths. Even if you don’t go in looking for a particular item, just browsing the maze of aisles is a great way to spend a rainy or snowy day.

10. Make it to burton’s “piano man”

I know that this is basic, but it truly is an iconic Bonaventure experience. The camaraderie that “Piano Man” brings out in a room full of less than sober college kids is – dare I say – magical and a non-negotiable Bonaventure experience.

Is waiting at the Burton until 2 a.m. a lot? I mean, sometimes it can be. You can even show up and brave the line at 1:30 am, as long as you make it for the closing time ritual progression of “Iris” to “Piano Man” to a “Let’s Go Bonas” chant.