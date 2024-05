This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SAU chapter.

Here are 3 lessons I learned from my senior year of undergrad:

Burnout is real No, you can’t gaslight, gatekeep, girl boss your way out of it You can’t say yes to everything or you won’t have time for anything

Learn from my mistakes and take care of yourself or you too may end up with a senior article that looks like a desperate cry for help.

Take care!

Julia Fogleman