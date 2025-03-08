Spring Into Fun: Your Guide To SF’s Seasonal Activities

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is in the air, and so are the good times! As the flowers bloom and the sun starts shining a little brighter, it’s the perfect time to shake off the winter blues and dive into all the fun activities this season has to offer. Here is a list of fun things to do around the city this month:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Get ready to shamrock and roll, because St. Patrick’s Day is next weekend! Mark your calendars for the SF St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 15th, then keep the good times flowing with pub crawls, parties, local events, and Irish grub.

Flower Bulb Day

San Francisco’s annual Flower Bulb Day is making its return! On March 22nd, Union Square will be transformed into a stunning garden featuring over 80,000 tulips, and the best part? Visitors can pick them for free and take them home

Downtown First Thursdays

Downtown First Thursdays is back with another free event for March 2025. This monthly block party brings together a variety of vendors, performers, and activities, with plenty of local businesses joining in. Join the fun on March 6th from 5 to 10 pm on 2nd Street, between Market and Howard

Art Fair

An amazing art fair is making its return to the Gateway Pavilion at Fort Mason. This will feature a wide range of original artworks at various price points, Superfine is perfect for young art lovers looking to kickstart their collections. Tickets start at just $22 and are available now