Outside Lands 2025: What to Expect

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

Bay Area music fans rejoice- the annual Outside Lands musical festival will be taking place at the tail end of summer this year from August 8-10th. From first time headliners like Doja Cat and returnees like Tyler, the Creator, the festival boasts a unique blend of genres hailing from all over the world. Aside from music, the usual blessings of food, music, wine, weed, and celebrations will be allotted in the lush greenery of Golden Gate Park. While at a lower caliber of music festival compared to other industry giants such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits, Outside Lands sets itself apart by being a memento of local cuisine, environmentally friendly practices, and a more laid back atmosphere than the aforementioned festivals.

OSL was founded back in 2008 by three entertainment companies- Another Planet Entertainment, Starr Hill Presents, and Superfly. The name of the festival derived from a centuries-old nickname ‘outside lands’, given to San Francisco’s western neighborhoods in the 1800s. Since then, the festival has happened in the city yearly, with the exception of 2020’s Inside Lands taking place virtually.

The festival features twelve headliners split into fours between all three days. Friday presents Doja Cat, John Summit, Beck with Symphony, and Doechii. Saturday has Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, and Gesaffelstein. And to close out the weekend, Hozier, Anderson.Paak with the Free Nationals, Glass Animals, and Jamie XX take the big stage. A mix of other celebrated artists such as Thundercat, Ludacris, and Jorja Smith fill the earlier slots.

The weather in August tends to be a bit predictable, but is typically mildly cloudy and cool during the day but quite cold at night. Past attendees recommend renting a locker to store some warmer layers in and wearing comfortable shoes to traverse the grassy terrain all day. They have a bag policy to be wary of, and there are some smoking and food restrictions.

Aside from the music and the festivities, OSL has a charitable program titled Outside Lands Works that seeks to “invest in the cultural vitality of the Bay Area”. The program supports local music and arts education that serves underprivileged students and various issues impacting those communities. They also seek to be more environmentally friendly, offering refillable water bottle stations and displaying detailed waste diversion statistics on their official website.

Ticket prices will vary from various tiers of purchase, but the cheapest GA tickets start at $235 a day and the most expensive Golden Gate Club tier going for a whopping $2,369 a day.

I will be going for my first time this year and am so excited!