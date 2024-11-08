How to Craft Your Perfect Study Space

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this; The third floor of the J. Paul Leonard Library, a large desk tucked in the back left corner next to multiple tall windows overlooking San Francisco State’s quad. Quiet whispers fill the bright and airy room. Headphones are in, playing a song you haven’t heard in a long time, and you’re studying for your upcoming exam beside your best friend. This is my perfect study space. A good iced coffee powers me through to the finish line of the day.

Are there any reasons why this makes the perfect study space? We can start with the fact that the library is separate from my home, which is my space for relaxation. This phenomenon was brought to light during the Covid19 pandemic. Simply put, separate spaces have different associations. Working in your bedroom blurs the lines between work and relaxation.

Let’s not forget about the natural lighting coming in from the 3rd floor windows. A 2013 Northwestern study discovered that exposure to natural lighting improves workplace performance and workers’ sleep quality. On the other hand, a study from Scientific American shows that artificial light can disrupt circadian rhythms and in turn increase the risk of cancer. Key takeaway: the lighting to your perfect study space can have a great impact on your health! Not feeling like bright lights? Dim lighting may also be shown to increase productivity. So this is your sign to get rid of the sterile overhead lighting, and enjoy natural lighting/warm lamps to keep you studying peacefully and productively.

Music while studying in your new and improved space may do you more good than you think. The University of Maryland Global Campus explains that your perfect choice of music can aid in blocking out distractions, improving concentration, and help you pay attention during cram sessions. Additionally, instrumental music is shown to improve focus, as there are no vocals to distract you while you prepare for your next exam. So don’t be afraid to put on your favorite playlist, your memory will thank you later.

Psst…I recommend this playlist on Spotify, it’s crucial to my study routine and perfect for fall, what more could you ask for? https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX3SiCzCxMDOH?si=aa2e3270ed52438f

Most importantly, having friends around while you study keeps you accountable, motivated, and helps you cope with stress easier. Studying with friends also shows to improve your grades. Torrens University Australia found that 23% more university students passed when studying with a plus one over studying alone. A study published in the journal Educational Psychologist details how students with no friends had lower grades and were less engaged in school in comparison to those with just one friend. Having a support system around you is so important throughout your educational career. I, personally, would not have been able to get as far as I have without my friends.

I love that I found the perfect combination for my study space, however, this is not perfect for everyone. I recommend you research and experiment different combinations to find what works best for you (this one took me 3 years to find). Hopefully this gives you the nudge you need to comfortably study to your best ability. So now my question for you is, what’s your perfect study space?