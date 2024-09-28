How To Bring Cozy Fall Energy Into Your Dorm Space

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that it’s officially fall and we’ve been making our way through the semester, it only makes sense that we make our student housing a home. Want to keep the mystical fall energy alive in your dorm but don’t know how? Fret no more. Here are some ways to make your home feel like a Nora Ephron movie:

Candles

The best way to bring the fall spirit into your dorm is through the air. Although not permitted, a fall candle can make your living space feel extra special while also masking the scents of a college dorm room. Bath and Body Works has a whole fall collection of candles that can make your dorm smell like freshly baked cinnamon rolls. You can peruse here (be careful and remember to always blow out your candles).

Lighting

I think we can all agree that the big light should never be turned on. Use fairy lights and small lamps to turn your room into a dreamy, humble abode. Warm, yellow lights set the fall mood the most but you can modify the mood if you prefer white or colored lights more. You can purchase the lights pictured below here.

Decor

If fairy lights aren’t your thing, try enhancing your dorm with cozy, fall themed blankets, pillows/seat cushions, and kitchenware. Anthropologie has an adorable fall collection of mugs, plates, and dish towels. TJ Maxx and Ross also have a great selection of fall blankets and pillows for college students on a budget.

Food

My favorite way to celebrate fall is by baking seasonal treats. If you have access to a kitchen, you can make all your favorite fall foods and baked goods like butternut squash soup and pumpkin bread. My favorite fall recipes are from Broma Bakery and Gillie Houston on Tik Tok.