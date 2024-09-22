How College Teaches You To Be Your Own Bestie

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College at San Francisco State University is often seen as a time for friendships, exciting experiences, and personal growth. However, many find themselves struggling with loneliness and self-doubt during this transformative period. One of the most empowering lessons you can learn at SF State is how to be your own best friend.

The first few weeks on campus are typically filled with excitement—moving into the dorms, meeting new people, and exploring. But once the initial thrill fades, reality sets in. The large, bustling campus can start to feel overwhelming, and isolation may creep in as academic pressures increase.

I experienced this shift myself. After the social events of the first few weeks, the demands of coursework took over, and I found myself alone, scrolling through social media, feeling disconnected. This is a common experience for many women, and it’s important to remember that you’re not alone.

During this time, it’s easy to be hard on yourself. The pressure to form connections and excel academically can lead to anxiety. Practicing self-compassion is key, treat yourself as you would a friend going through a tough time. Acknowledge your feelings of loneliness or self-doubt. Writing them down or speaking them aloud can help you realize these emotions are normal, and reaching out for support is okay.

Being your own best friend means learning to enjoy your own company. SF State offers many opportunities for solo adventures that can help you feel empowered and connected, for example:

1. Explore the Library: The J. Paul Leonard Library is a great place to discover new interests. Find a cozy spot to read or participate in a workshop.

2. Take a Campus Tour: Even if you’re familiar with campus, a self-guided tour can reveal hidden gems and art installations you may not have noticed.

3. Attend Workshops: SF State hosts workshops on topics like stress management and creative expression. These events are great for learning new skills while connecting with others.

4. Join Student Life Events: Participating in events like movie nights or open mics allows you to meet new people in a relaxed setting.

5. Get Active: The campus gym offers fitness classes like yoga and Zumba. These classes not only help you stay fit but also introduce you to students with similar interests.

Self-care is essential. Whether it’s reading a favorite book, treating yourself to a special meal, or practicing mindfulness, make time to recognize and celebrate your own efforts.

While friendships are important, they shouldn’t come at the expense of your well-being. Set healthy boundaries with friends and roommates. If you need time alone to recharge or focus, don’t hesitate to communicate that. Surround yourself with people who respect your boundaries and uplift you.

Finally, remember that being your own best friend doesn’t mean going through everything alone. SF State offers counseling services and wellness workshops specifically designed for students. Reaching out for help when needed can give you valuable tools for managing stress.

Learning to be your own best friend at SF State will enrich your college experience and prepare you for future challenges. Embrace self-love and independence, and you’ll find comfort and empowerment throughout your journey.