Every self help article or book boasts the wonders of journaling for your mental health, and as someone who took this advice I can say that journaling has had a positive impact on me. And the great thing about journaling is that there are no rules, you have complete freedom. However for some, with that freedom, getting started with journaling can be daunting if it is something you are not used to. What should you write about? How much? Are you doing it right? I am here to tell you that there is no right or wrong with journaling, but here are some ideas, guidelines, and tips for getting started with journaling. If the task seems intimidating, feel free to follow them, take inspiration from them, or completely disregard them. There are no rules!

Describe the events of your day

If you don’t know where to begin this is typically where I start. Even if you have had the most uneventful day, describe it in as little or as much detail as you prefer. It helps to ease into the intimidation of writing and maybe your mind will wander to something you forgot or something internally bothering you.

Research some guided prompts

If you reach a dead end and want to continue journaling, there are so many guided prompts on the internet for what you are looking to write about. Research a few and spend some time reflecting.

Doodle

Sometimes your brain needs a break from words. Doodle about your day, your emotions, or imagination. If you are writing and get the urge to let your pen start gliding, follow it. Freedom to include whatever you want in your journal with no right or wrong feels so liberating and healing.

Try your best to be completely honest

Connecting with your emotions and how you truly feel about something can be difficult. Take your time and really reflect on how something is making you feel.

Close of with Grattituities

Whether you journal about something highly emotional, or describe your grocery list, ending by naming something you are grateful for always helps me to feel the process is closed and I am ready to move on. I typically write and reflect on ten things in my life I am grateful for but feel free to choose as many or as few as you prefer. Happy journaling!