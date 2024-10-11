The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

With midterms in full swing, self care is a high priority, and sometimes taking yourself out on a date is just the thing to do. Here are a couple of places in San Francisco that are a great addition to your self care ritual.

Mission Dolores Park

This is the perfect place for people watching- there’s always something going on. I personally love to go there to watch all the DOLO dogs play. There’s plenty of performers going there to practice too; I once saw a group of tightropers work their magic, it’s amazing how people can balance like that.

My prescription for your trip to Dolores is to sit under the sun with your favorite sweet treat and enjoy. Make sure to bring a blanket, book or journal to complete this date.

Land’s End

Looking to sweat away the stress? Go on a gorgeous hike at Land’s End towards its beautiful, secluded cove. Reported to be a completely unique San Francisco experience, it’ll surely bring you much needed tranquility. There are multiple signs for different trails posted, so feel free to choose your path. (I do also want to advise that Land’s End may not be completely accessible to some, as there are some steep stairs on the trails at some points or others.)

SFMoMA

Admissions are free for anyone 18 and under and $23 for students. It’s easy to get swept away in gorgeous art for hours with 7 gallery floors to explore. Marveling at art for such an extended amount of time is sure to get you thirsty. Luckily, CoCo bubble tea just a couple of blocks down can be the cherry on top for this sweet self date.

The Ferry Building

A gorgeous historical building hosting many restaurants and shops with a bayfront view. My personal favorites? A jamón y queso empanada from El Porteño (drooling) and a cheesecake from Cheesequakes to balance out the salt. Make sure to check it out when the farmer’s market is there- it will level up your date. These are the days it’s active:

Tuesday 10:00am to 2:00pm

Thursday 10:00am to 2:00pm

Saturday 8:00am to 2:00pm

Looking for something a little calmer? Grab a coffee and find a bench in front of the water to enjoy the sounds of the bay.

Golden Gate Park

San Francisco’s iconic park with millions of things to do. Immerse yourself in nature at Strawberry Hill (My personal favorite). Sitting by and watching the swan boats paddle around the lake make me feel like I am in another world. Enjoy a couple of museums like DeYoung and California Academy of Sciences. Gaze around the gardens like the Japanese Tea Garden, or even the Botanical Garden or the Conservatory of Flowers. It’s almost a ritual for me to visit the Conservatory of Flowers and immerse myself in the natural beauty before embarking on the journey that is midterms and finals. Most importantly, you could treat yourself to a picnic with all your favorite snacks in a spot you deem the prettiest.