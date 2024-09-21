Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The end of brat summer has left us shivering in our silver bikinis as we transition from season to season. As a sophomore at SFSU and part-time Bay Area girlie, I have braced the wind, the rain, and the day-to-day weather fluctuations. With the air getting cooler and autumn approaching, it is time to dust off and revamp our fall wardrobe. Here are some fashion essentials for staying warm and fashionable during the fall season:

Layers

Those of you who have spent a day on campus know that the weather app can not always be trusted. Layering is a key skill to have when in the Bay Area to stay ahead of the ever-changing temperatures. My favorite ways to layer are with fun a pair of tights, a staple jacket, or a cute scarf. 

Maxi Skirts

Don’t throw away your summer items just yet! When it’s cold out but you’re tired of wearing long pants, try a long skirt instead. A patterned piece of clothing like a plaid or floral skirt can elevate your outfit and play into the themes of fall. This could be paired with a chunky sweater, a long sleeve shirt, or your favorite sweatshirt. 

Fall Appropriate Shoes

Boots for fall? Groundbreaking. Boots and Dr. Martens are a staple in most wardrobes year round, but they come in handy during fall in particular due to their traction and close-toedness. If you don’t want to take a spill while walking to class, I suggest investing in a pair. 

Coats/Sweaters

My personal favorite fall clothing items are a nice cardigan and a (faux) fur coat. They range from neutral colors to funky patterns and colors that add a playful touch to SF’s foggy backdrop. These kinds of outerwear not only provide warmth but add a touch of seasonal charm to any outfit. 

Accessories 

An outfit isn’t complete without accessories. In addition to scarves and tights, headwear like beanies and balaclavas keep your ears warm and your head dry in the rain. Leg warmers can also add an extra layer of warmth and style to your outfit. Jewelry that has fall colors like brown, dark red, sage green, and auburn make the perfect fall accessory.  

As you strut across campus this fall semester in your cozy cardigans and chunky boots, remember: school is a fashion show.

