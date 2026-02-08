Your To-Read List for 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Mary Margaret Nugent



Looking for the next best book to read? Not to worry, here are some of my top books from this past year, in a variety of genres to keep you engaged in 2026 and help you reach your Goodreads goals as well.



Beach Read – Emily Henry

This romance novel takes place in a cozy little beach town, where January Andrews runs into her college rival, Gus Everrett. January is facing hidden secrets about her family and her childhood, and is trying to reconnect with herself in order to finish her next best selling rom-com novel. The story is lighthearted and the chemistry built for the two main characters is palpable. This book is binge-worthy and explores family connections as well as reignited romances. A perfect pick for the upcoming festivities of Valentine’s day.



A Little Life – Hanya Yanagihara

This book was crushing, beautifully written, and worth all the praise. Hanya Yanagihara’s ability to write with such passion connects you to each character and brings you into the intense emotions. The novel follows four college best friends, Jude, Willem, Malcolm, and J.B., as they explore career paths and relationships and face their own personal traumas. Reading this book was emotional to say the least, and Yanagihara’s poignant exploration on important topics such as ptsd from early childhood trauma, addiction, and interpersonal connections provokes thoughtful reflection.



Funny Story – Emily Henry

Another Emily Henry novel, Funny Story is a witty novel focusing on the recovery from heartbreak, and finding new love in self improvement. Daphne is recovering from fresh heartbreak, as is her new roommate, Miles. The plot to this novel was very well paced, a great slow burn, and another light read, perfect for binging over a weekend. With charismatic, relatable characters, this novel is very touching and shows what can happen when someone truly prioritizes the things they love in life.



The Let Them Theory – Mel Robbins

What a phenomenal book. This book walks the reader through a step by step process of how to detach one’s worth from the opinions of others. Mel Robbins teaches the art of letting things that one has no control over go. Chapters each focus on a different type of relationship, whether it’s friendships, relationships, parenting, or human connection in general, The Let Them Theory helps its readers reclaim personal narrative and boost self-confidence.



Fourth Wing – Rebecca Yarros

Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing is part of a three book series, with a fourth announced to be coming out. The first book is followed by Iron Flame, then Onyx Storm. This series is great for the fantasy lovers, it is jam packed full of dragons, romance, and magic. There is no shortage of cliffhangers in these books and for a series such as this the plot does not drag. The series follows Violet Sorrengail, a true underdog, who enters the Basgiath war college and fights for a spot with the elite dragon riders. If you enjoy enemies to lovers, love triangles, and magical battles, this series is the perfect one for you.

The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides

This book is for all the suspense lovers. A true psychological thriller, The Silent Patient follows a famous painter, Alicia Berenson’s recovery after the murder of her husband. After being accused herself, Alicia goes silent and is sent to an institution. Here, therapist Theo Faber tries to crack the code to heal Alicia’s silence and maybe even prove her innocence. Nothing is ever as it seems in this novel, and its ending is sure to drop jaws.



Everything I Know About Love – Dolly Alderton

Dolly Alderton’s storytelling abilities in this memoir are sensational. Her personal stories are raw and relatable, showing every aspect of young adulthood, not just the pretty parts. The expression of emotion in this memoir is so personable and you cannot help but see the author as a friend by the end of it. There is everything in this book, love, grief, friendship, it’s all there. One chapter will have you tearing up and the next will have you laughing out loud.