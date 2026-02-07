Warming Our Hearts in the Cold

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Approaching mid-February, after weeks of shorter days and colder weather, keeping spirits up and smiling amid the bitter cold and darkness is a challenge I’ve witnessed in both myself and my peers. It is harder to be out in nature, make plans, and stay motivated when we are constantly cold and the sun shines less to cheer us up. Since Punxsutawny Phil recently announced we will unfortunately be sticking out winter a little longer, I believe it’s time to brainstorm some ways to warm our hearts up!

Staying active is an amazing way to combat any feelings of being cooped up or unmotivated. Grasping the motivation to get to sports practice, the gym, or anywhere else to exercise is the worst part of the battle. Try to keep in mind that once you arrive there, the hardest part is over!

Although I am in your shoes, I understand that sometimes no amount of will can get you out of the house on the coldest of days. So, remember, moving your body in your home counts just as much as anywhere else!

There are so many free workouts on YouTube. Just grab a cute workout set, your favorite water bottle, and music to hype yourself up! Moving doesn’t have to be high intensity either—simply stretching is beneficial for your body to get things loose and flowing.

Getting together with your friends is another way to fight the feelings of loneliness that winter can bring. For those who do like to go outside, you can bundle up and have a snowball fight, go ice skating, walk around a city near you, and do so much more!

Don’t worry, I hate the cold too, so of course I have plenty of indoor warm and cozy suggestions. For those who like to craft, you can always color, make scrapbooks, or make paper snowflakes while watching your favorite movies!

Some of you might be more independent people, and there are plenty of things that are more suitable as solo activities. Reading is an amazing way to take a break from watching movies, and there are so many books to choose from, and it happens to be inexpensive! Cooking or baking can also keep you from scrolling, and you can give any extra goodies to family and friends to brighten their day, too! You could also spend your time writing if you please, as I’m sure all of us at HerCampus would encourage everyone to do!

All of these ideas are easy to list out on paper, but I want to acknowledge that the act of saying them is a lot easier than getting up and doing them. If you struggle during the winter, I see you, and just know that brighter, warmer days are coming! However, do your very best to find small happy moments in every day, so these days will pass a little faster, with a little more joy.