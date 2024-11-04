Tips and Tricks to Stay on Top of a Difficult Workload

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest challenges towards the middle of the semester is staying on top of work. Professors begin to assign more and the work begins stacking up. Here are some tips and tricks to help you stay on top of your work during these stressful times.

1. Write it down

Often when I have a lot of work and find myself stressed about it, I will write down everything that I have to complete in a planner or a notebook. Writing it down helps you realize that the workload is not as overwhelming as it seems. Also, when you write it down you can cross it out when you are done which will help you to stay on task and make sure that you are turning everything in on time.

2. Don’t procrastinate

Procrastination, even though it is so tempting, will end up leading to more stress about assignments. On top of this, when you put off assignments and rush to get them done before the deadline, your work will end up being sloppy and unorganized. Procrastination can lead to not having enough time to finish assignments, and therefore not completing them to the best of your ability. Take it from someone who is a frequent procrastinator, don’t do it. Complete your assignments with plenty of time.

3. Limiting Distractions

It’s easy to get caught up in the mindless scrolling on TikTok or Instagram, which is okay. However, when it comes time to do your work, your phone should be put away. When my phone is out while I am doing work, it is impossible to get anything done. Just cut out the middleman and put that phone away!

4. Stay healthy

In college, especially while living in a dorm, sicknesses can spread quickly. Of course, sometimes it is unavoidable, however, there are a couple of ways to prevent it. Firstly, try to get a good amount of sleep. Even though it is difficult to get a lot of hours sometimes, it is important that sleep gets prioritized. This will help you to be efficient and proactive when it comes to getting work done. If I don’t get a good amount of sleep one night, none of my assignments will get done the next day. In addition, exercise! Exercising is so important to help with productivity. When I exercise, I am able to sit down and focus on my work instead of being hyper and unable to sit still.

5. Reward yourself

When you give yourself a small reward after completing an assignment or studying for a certain amount of time, you will want to continue to study. This also will help you with motivation to continue studying. When you reward yourself, you will start to have a more positive mindset about studying, and therefore, want to continue to study more. Rewarding yourself will also provide you with a necessary break from studying. No one is able to study for long periods of time without getting bored or unfocused. After completing an assignment, take a couple of minutes to reward yourself with something. As we fall into the second half of this semester, don’t start to drown in the workload. Use these tips and tricks and you will be able to turn in your assignments on time and ace all your tests!