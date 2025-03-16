The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Notion:

As an incoming freshman with questionable time management skills, severe ADHD and an impressive level of disorganization, an app to track my assignments and due dates was a must. Notion is the perfect tool for this. Simplistic, free, and easy to read, I am easily able to input assignments, their subject, the due date, and their completion status. I can even change which assignments show up if I want to focus on a certain week, or hide (but not delete) previous assignments.

I can also create another calendar for other tasks if I do not want them on the same planner as my school work! I personally will not use overcomplicated apps, which many can relate to. If this sounds like you, give Notion a try!

Ride Systems:



For every SHU student, no matter what year, Ride Systems is a must. The SHU Shuttle, aka the SHUttle, is an amazing school-provided tool to get around and off campus. Waiting for the shuttle could take 2 minutes or 20 minutes, so tracking their location with ridesystems has been monumentally helpful. If I see that the Service Shuttle just left campus, and I am at the mall, I know I’ve got about 5 minutes to hustle back to the entrance! Especially for rides like the Fairfield shuttle, getting to the stop just after the shuttle leaves can mean waiting another hour, but with Ride Systems, students can ensure they don’t miss the shuttle.

EAccounts:



Spending all your dining dollars before the end of the semester is a classic student experience. The Starbucks refreshers at the market took all of mine! However, once I found out from a friend there was a way to track them, I was much better at managing what I spent. EAccounts tracks your dining dollars, and also your general money. The app is simple, and I only use it to track my dining and general money, but it helps tremendously to know what you have left, and not be taken off guard by finding out you have no more money on your card.

You can also use the app to add general money for printing. So don’t worry, you can add money anytime to print out that assignment you finished last minute.

Group Me:



Joining all kinds of sports, clubs, performance groups and volunteer groups is a core part of college that every student is encouraged to take part in. But how do we keep track of them all?

Luckily at SHU, most of these groups use the app GroupMe. The app is a way to communicate with all your different groups, simply listed in one place. If you need to get ahold of just one group member, you can do that too! I personally have chats for my work study, volunteer grant, dance ensemble, dorm hall, and RA.

Residential Life also uses GroupMe for dorm floors and to help get in touch with your RA. Sign up for GroupMe right away, if you haven’t already, because you will at minimum use it for residential life, but most likely for a whole lot more.