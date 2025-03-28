The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is a time for rejuvenation and rebirth. The changing of the seasons provides a perfect opportunity to care for yourself. Now that the weather has finally started to get warmer, you can use the outdoors to focus on your mental health and get some quality vitamin D. Here are some fun ideas for self-care activities that you can enjoy during spring this year:

You can embrace the sunny outdoors by going on a hike or walk. Take advantage of the later sunset and longer daylight to get in some time outside. Being in the sun always helps to clear the mind and de-stress.

If you have a tough workload this spring and don’t have any time to spare to go on a walk, you can always bring your work outside. Find a cute cafe and sit outside to do your work.

Have a picnic! Pack a little basket with some sweet treats and pick a spot in a park, lake, or beach and enjoy your food while sitting on a fun blanket and chatting with your friends.

You can also visit a farmers market or a flea market. Or even go for a bike ride and explore somewhere new! Buy yourself flowers! In the wintertime I definitely love to light candles and feel cozy. However, once spring hits, I love to go out and buy myself a bouquet of pastel flowers to put on my desk. They make me feel uplifted and ready for the warm weather.

If you’re a fan of reading like me, you can pick out a new book and enjoy reading it while sitting outside in the sun.

Try a new hobby. Spring is a time of change! Explore a new interest of yours such as cooking, baking, painting, crocheting or anything new that you have been wanting to learn and inspires you.

Lastly, enjoy some quality time with yourself! While friends are important, it is also super important to learn more about yourself and spend some time alone with yourself. Learn something new about you and have fun spending time with just yourself.