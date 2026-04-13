Social Media & The Aesthetic Trap: Are We Always Performing?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At its core, social media is a way to stay connected to friends, family, or even that girl you met at a concert last year who you will probably never see again. No matter what it may be, it’s a platform where we can share fun memories to look back on. But, in this day and age it feels like all eyes are on us. From social media to day-to-day interactions, it can feel like we have to perform. We have created this expectation on how to present ourselves to others, especially online, and oftentimes it doesn’t align. But how big of a difference is there between our authentic self and the online persona we create?

The Aesthetic Trap

The “aesthetic trap” creates a pressure to maintain a certain vibe or look. Oftentimes, posts are staged, edited and must be “on theme.” Even casual posts can be strategic and planned. How long can we spend picking a perfect song for a 15 second Instagram story, or figuring out the tactics of archiving and unarchiving an Instagram post? I know I am guilty of both.

Performing?

In addition to the aesthetic trap, the pressure to perform can become exhausting, especially when we are caught in an inevitable loop of comparison that can create unrealistic standards. It can feel like we are pulled further and further away from our authentic selves when the focus becomes a perfect online persona rather than our true selves. Searching for more followers, likes and comments becomes superficial and at times, it can even feel like we are trying to prove something. It’s easy to forget that what we see from others is just a simple, carefully curated part of their lives.

Remember…

Social media is easy to get caught up in, but a little self-awareness goes a long way. Taking a step back can help you recognize if you’re truly posting for yourself or for others. Remember, people are only sharing what they want to. So, create an image of yourself that feels authentic to you and how much you want to share on social media. Post the picture you feel confident in and share fun, special moments with your friends…or don’t! The beauty of social media is that you can shape it to be for you, so have fun with it!