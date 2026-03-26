Romanticizing Your Life for the Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Mary Margaret Nugent

We are at that point in the semester; finals are on the horizon, and work is piling up. It’s hard to Be motivated to be productive every day. Here are some tips and tricks to make every day a little more exciting to get you through the rest of the spring semester!

Get Up and Get Ready

Every day, whether you have classes or not, get up and get ready. This does not mean waking up at the crack of dawn every day and hitting a workout and homework before anything else, but rather doing something that makes you feel awake and good about yourself. This can be in many different forms, whether it’s eating a delicious breakfast, putting on your favorite outfit, or putting on some makeup to make you feel happy. Do something, anything, to start your day positively. Even if you just get up and get dressed in a comfy sweatsuit and get back into bed to scroll on TikTok, doing something to just get your day started means you already have something done for the day, and that is an accomplishment.

Time Management

Time management is so difficult, especially for college students. However, I think when we hear “time management,” we immediately think about scheduling classes, homework, and time to work out or participate in clubs. However, time management also means scheduling time to make sure you get healthy, yummy food or planning time for an afternoon nap to recharge before class. Healthy time management means spacing your work, so it’s not all-consuming on a Sunday night; it means also scheduling time to invest in your passions and creative outlets.

Treat Yourself!

Finding time to treat yourself on a college schedule can be tough as well, as it always feels like there is another task, assignment, or club meeting to get to. One way to congratulate yourself on all the hard work you put in is to treat yourself. Every few days, get a sweet treat with a friend. Watch a new or favorite movie without distractions, or go shopping! These little breaks from hectic schedules can improve your mood and help you take a break from the stress of school. Something as simple as stopping by the dining hall for some ice cream after class canbe a nice reward to look forward to.

Reach Out

Finally, a major part of avoiding burnout in these last few weeks of the semester is reaching out to your community and support system. It is all too easy to get wrapped up in work and responsibilities that we tend to self-isolate. A helpful tactic to stay afloat in the spring semester is leaning on your community. Whether it’s calling your parents, siblings, or friends even once a week to check in and have a lighthearted conversation, or confiding in teammates or friends on campus, having someone to bounce ideas off of or just have a good laugh with can be a great way to stay positive as work piles up.

The end of the semester is finally in sight, and with warmer days and longer sunsets, it’s easy to feel pulled in a million different directions. But maybe that’s exactly why this time matters so much. These last few weeks aren’t just about deadlines and finals—they’re about the small, everyday moments in between. The coffee runs, the laughs with friends, the quiet mornings, and even the late nights that somehow turn into memories.

Romanticizing your life doesn’t mean everything has to be perfect. It just means choosing to find meaning in the middle of the chaos. It’s about realizing that even during the most stressful parts of the semester, there is still so much to appreciate.

So, as you finish out the spring semester, take a moment to slow down and actually live in it. Celebrate the little wins, lean on the people around you, and let yourself enjoy the process—not just the outcome. Because one day, this busy, overwhelming, beautiful season of your life is going to be something you look back on and miss.