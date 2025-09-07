Making the Most of the New School Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the school year approaching, it is the perfect opportunity to flourish, but we have to ask ourselves: “Who do I aspire to be?”

Now this is a pretty heavy-weighted question to reflect on, but approaching the new school year with this in the back of your mind can help guide you toward becoming a better version of yourself.

First, reflect on the previous academic year and ask yourself: “What are some things you accomplished that you want to continue doing? What are some goals you haven’t reached yet that you want to aim for this year?”

As I enter my second year here at SHU, I keep asking myself those questions. I truly want to make the most of my school year, both personally and academically. Reflecting on my freshman year, it was an undeniably tough transition from high school to college, and I found myself hesitant to push outside of my comfort zone in this new environment. I was afraid to feel any further discomfort and to truly take in all the changes happening around me and within myself. I didn’t feel genuine with myself, with the people I surrounded myself with, and with the classes I was taking. While holding onto a strict routine grounded me, it also limited me. In these ways, I feel as though I definitely stunted my growth during my first year here at SHU.

It wasn’t until the second half of the spring semester that I felt more settled. I began to see a clearer version of who I wanted to become. A big part of that shift came from the people I chose to surround myself with. I became more intentional about who I spent my time with, gravitating toward friends who were kind, supportive, motivated, and genuinely uplifting. Being around people who shared similar values and aspirations made a huge difference.

I felt more intrigued by my classes. I aimed to grasp concepts and apply my learning rather than simply pass exams. I applied for a leadership position at WCBT and met some amazing people. I decided to become more involved and committed to HerCampus by applying for a board position. I even picked up a minor in Biology, because although it is completely unrelated to my major (Business Analytics), I wanted to expand my education and follow my passion for science that I had put on the back burner.

Overall, the small moments when I found myself pushing past the limitations I had previously set played a significant role in shaping a more positive and fulfilling second semester. In those ways, I truly began to feel more like myself. However, as I enter this fall semester, I often reflect on opportunities I haven’t yet taken advantage of, and how I can truly make the most of college, as well as how you can too.

Be social and get out of your comfort zone! For the longest time, I felt afraid to show my true colors to new people. But it’s important to remember that your passion and energy will take you further than you think. Don’t dim your light, hold onto it tight, and be unapologetically yourself. Try making small talk with new classmates, introducing yourself to your professors, or having lunch with a new friend. The right people will follow your energy! Join clubs and get involved! One aspect of freshman year I regret is not getting as involved on campus. Clubs are a great way to meet new people who share similar interests with you, or to further deepen your passion for something meaningful on campus. Create personal goals! Try learning a new skill, going to the gym, or picking up a random hobby. If it makes you happy, then do it!

All in all, be okay with discomfort. It isn’t easy, and no matter what stage of your life you’re in, change and discomfort will always be part of the journey. What matters most is how we handle these changes, how we carry ourselves despite disappointments, failures, or setbacks, and how we motivate ourselves to grow or simply find the courage to take on another day. Ultimately, it’s about learning to prioritize things that make us feel happy and proud. Because it’s those little things that shape who we are and who we’re becoming.