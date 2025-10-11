Beauty & Self-Care Routines That Got Me Through Midterms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms, the week that every college student hates. Between the endless study sessions, caffeine-fueled nights, and trying to remember the last time I had a healthy meal, I found myself completely drained. But this semester, I promised myself that this year would be different; I wouldn’t let the stress consume my life. Instead, I leaned into my beauty and self-care routines as a way to survive one of the most dreadful weeks of the semester.

These routines became one of my very many mini rituals of calm in the middle of the chaos. When everything felt like too much, these small habits helped me find moments of peace and control. Here are the routines that helped me feel grounded, refreshed, and a little bit more human while surviving midterm madness:

I start my morning off with two things every day: my ice roller and a cup of tea. Rolling my face with an ice roller instantly wakes me up, helps reduce the puffiness from late-night studying sessions, and honestly makes me feel like I have my life together, even when I don’t. Pairing this with a nice cup of warm tea gives me an energizing yet calm start to my day, just good vibes and a moment to breathe before the chaos for the day starts.

During long study sessions, I try to take 10-minute skincare breaks rather than scrolling on TikTok. I wash my face with my favorite cleanser, apply a hydrating serum, some moisturizer, and finish it off with a spritz of rose water. This quick reset helps me step away from my laptop and return to my work with a clearer mind. Even spraying some essential oil mists like lavender or eucalyptus on clothing is a great way to relax. It’s not about doing a crazy 10-step routine, but rather about giving myself time to reset and relax. Those little moments of care reminded me that I can still show up for myself, even during busy weeks.

One to two nights a week, I dedicate time to deep-conditioning my hair while catching up on my favorite comfort show. After a long day of studying, it feels like a well-deserved break — a chance to unwind and recharge. This time to myself became my “me-time” where I light a candle, throw on a comfy outfit, and just be. Although it might sound too simple, giving myself that hour to relax without feeling guilty helped me recharge and go into the next day ready to study and feeling more balanced.

Another thing I like to do to relax during midterm week is sit down before bed and write three things I was grateful for that day. Ending the day with gratitude helps shift my focus from stress to appreciation. It doesn’t matter if it was just writing that “I finished my essay” or “had a good latte.” As long as I took the time to remind myself about the good things in my life, it counted. After writing in my journal, I complete my nighttime skincare routine with calming music in the background. This helped shift my focus from stress to gratitude and reminded me that progress doesn’t have to be perfect.

Nighttime skincare routines are amazing, and a new lip balm, or a face mask that smells like vacation, or even a fresh mani/pedi in between study sessions are such strong motivations to get work done and push through. Self-care doesn’t have to be a full spa day; sometimes it is just about doing something that makes you feel confident and taken care of, even during such a chaotic week.

Midterms might be brutal, but taking care of yourself doesn’t have to fall off the to-do list. In fact, these “mini rituals” help me perform better. When I look and feel refreshed, I am more focused, calm, and confident. So, the next time exams roll around, remember this: beauty is not just about looking good, it is about feeling good, inside and out.