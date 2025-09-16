Back to Business

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Olivia MCNamara

Dear College Girls,

Welcome to the start of the fall semester! Summer is officially over for most of us, so I figured now is a good time to start discussing how to adjust to school again and make the most of your year, whether you’re a freshman or a senior. Saying goodbye to summer is difficult for so many reasons. Leaving your friends and family behind and your calming summer routine is so dreadful, which is why it’s important to open up the discussion of readjusting. You may have heard the saying, “College is the best four years of your life,” but to be real, there are always going to be ups and downs to your college career. Not every day is going to be perfect, or the best year of your life, but I wanted this article to serve as a reminder that it’s okay to struggle at the beginning of the year. It’s okay to feel homesick or unprepared because, in reality, no one really knows what the year will throw at them, so how could you be prepared?

Over my last three years of college, I’ve noticed that the exciting but nervous feeling seems to recur at the start of every new semester. Sometimes, it’s even accompanied by fear, insecurity, or anxiety. If you’ve found yourself feeling any of those feelings recently, you are not alone in that. I’m a senior and I still feel all of those things, which is funny because you’d think I’d have it all figured out by now, but…I don’t. One thing I will say, though, is it’s important to have structure, at least for me. I’ve found that keeping a schedule outside of my classes is equally as important as my academic one. I think keeping yourself busy with something you truly love is the key to helping those uncomfortable feelings fade away. I encourage everyone to step out of their comfort zone and try something new this semester. Whether that be joining a new club, going to a new event on campus, or even reaching out to people in your classes. Something so

simple can change the trajectory of your day, so I encourage you to do something that gets you out of your dorm or the classroom. Remember, you are in control of your life. No one else.

As we begin this new school year, I want every student to take a moment to welcome the uncertainty of what this year may hold. Instead of hiding from it, welcome it with open arms and optimism, knowing that you are capable of handling anything this year may throw at you. I’m wishing the best of luck to every student this year, and I hope you can find some peace in the fact that you are not alone with anything, even on your toughest days.