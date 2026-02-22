A New Outlook For The Spring Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Olivia McNamara

With each new season that passes, I often tell myself that this will be the season of me, or a new me. But, in all honesty, it might be more beneficial to let go of that idea and start embracing and appreciating where I am now. I have always believed that we change with the seasons, which may be true, but I also believe that with new seasons doesn’t always come reinvention. Maybe instead of falling into the pressure of having a “spring glow up” or “new you,” we take a moment to appreciate where we are and what has gotten us to this point. Whether you are in a positive season of life or not, I feel like we should take the pressure off ourselves to grow at a pace that may just not be meant for us. I feel like there is so much pressure in this generation to keep growing and flourishing at a fast pace, but in all truth, I think that can do more harm than good. I think the idea of growing has become a universal term for progress, which it may imply, but growth is unique to every single person on this planet and shouldn’t be used with a timeline. If we want to grow in a way that is meaningful and something of substance, we have to slow down and shift our idea of changing with the seasons. Although the flowers will be blooming, and soon the trees will return to the color they once were, it doesn’t mean we have to. I think during this new season, we should focus on being gentle with our hearts and selves and remember that although change can be good, we should appreciate every moment of each passing season. If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that we are never guaranteed positivity in every day, but in every day, there is positivity; we just have to dig a little deeper. I think if we enter the spring season with a heart that accepts slower progress, appreciation, and growth, we will ultimately create a home within ourselves that feels accepting and maybe even something that is blooming with love. So, as I wrap up this week’s article, I encourage every reader to enter this new and upcoming season with gentleness and appreciation for how far we have all come, even in times of change. Be well, and give yourself a round of applause for everything you have done, big or small. May this incoming season bring newness and a sense of gratification.