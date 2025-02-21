This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

Before I gave anime a chance, I had some unpleasant experiences associating the genre with vexatious people who associate a large portion of their personality with their cinematic appreciation. At this point in my life, I had never watched anime (despite my Asian ethnicity), and the idea of these prior experiences strongly turned me off from ever giving it a chance. While some shows unfortunately marginalize questionable groups and students or over-sexualize women, there is a plethora of normal, incredible shows I recommend everyone to just give a chance.

I implore everyone to just give the first show I recommend a chance, and maybe more, depending on what you think!

1. “Attack on Titan”

Trust me, as my other favorite shows are “Shameless”, “The Office”, and “American Horror Story”, “Attack on Titan” is the best television masterpiece I’ve ever seen. With its story of love and betrayal, war and peace, magic, allegories, and allusions to real-life history, this show crosses every base and does so beautifully. The foreshadowing of this show is exquisite; there are countless “wait, what?” moments and beautiful plot twists. This show follows the story of Eren Jaeger and how his family and friends betray him in his effort to survive and save humanity as Titans rampage their world.

2. “Spirited Away” by Studio Ghibli

This movie’s art always astounds me; the landscapes and intricate details are breathtakingly beautiful. I love the child-like fantasy feeling this production evokes, and you never know where the story is going. This movie follows the story of young Chihiro (who inspired Billie Eilish’s new song, if it sounds familiar!) and her solo journey through a magical land after being separated from her parents. Any movie by this studio is so comforting and warm, perfect for winter nights. Other favorites of mine include “My Neighbor: Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” and “Ponyo”.

3. “Jujutsu Kaisen”

To be honest, I didn’t fully understand this show, but it was definitely a fun watch. The characters are complex, and you find yourself rooting for a different person in each episode as more of their personalities are revealed. This pick, however, differs from the previous selections as this series is much more action-packed than detailed and storyline-based. If you’re a fan of fight scenes, you’ll like this show because the animation is spectacular, and you can’t tear your eyes away. This show follows high-schooler Yuji Itadori’s transition from normalcy into the world of curses and finding himself alongside extremely talented peers.

4. “Blue Lock”

As a disclaimer, the animation in this show is not that good. The budget must have been cheap with some stock images and lazy cuts, but the storytelling completely makes up for it. I love that this show isn’t afraid of laying out more realistic paths rather than abiding by what the audience would typically expect or want. For example, this show consistently unexpectedly eliminates players that audiences have grown attached to for the sake of realism (i.e., not being able to keep up with new talent) while delving so deeply into their backstories and dreams. I have tried shows about sports (even non-anime like “All American”), and they have consistently failed to enthrall me. However, my opinion changed with this show as I have been so invested in aspiring professional soccer star Isagi’s career, who is locked in a competition facility.

5. “Death Note”

I would only recommend the first few episodes of this show as it quickly became irrelevant and boring for me personally, but those first few episodes were genuinely life-changing, drop-all-activities, hopelessly-invested types of good. If you’re chronically online, you’ll be shocked by how many famous TikTok sounds are taken from this show, and they become little cameo “aha” moments as you make your way through. This show follows Light Yagami, the brightest, most charismatic student in Japan, and his corruption after picking up a special notebook where desired written names spontaneously die by the details of his choosing.

If you are completely new to anime, my strongest recommendation is to watch any film by Studio Ghibli or “Attack on Titan.” These works are completely unique and impossible to stop watching, with features that cater to every audience member. For example, I find that the art and cinematography of Studio Ghibli films heal my inner child, providing a sense of nostalgia as to what it’s like to watch a film as a kid. If you have a free evening, just try an episode or Ghibli movie with an open mind, some popcorn, and patience!