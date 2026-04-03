The 4.0 GPA: Is It Really Important?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the years, a 4.0 GPA has become the highest benchmark of college achievement. It is the ultimate measure of intelligence, and your future success for college students and all other grade-level students. Professors search for it, parents are proud of it, and students secretly stress about it each day. But, do you actually need a 4.0 in order to succeed in your future?

The short answer to the question: absolutely not! Sure, a 4.0 is great and is something to be extremely proud of. However, trying to achieve a perfect GPA can actually have an unpleasant effect on students.

When does a 4.0 matter the most?

Let’s be honest: there are definitely times when having a 4.0 makes a huge difference for students.

For instance, if your goal after college is to get into a very prestigious doctoral program, such as medical school, law school, or certain PhD programs, then your GPA will be one of the most important factors in your application. These admissions processes can become selective, so a higher GPA would potentially help you obtain scholarships or other academic honors, besides admissions, of course!

However, in the majority of cases for students, having a 4.0 GPA after college or even high school will not be the only factor considered by the admissions team when reviewing your application. They will pay attention to other aspects such as letters of recommendation, test scores, the types of courses you have taken, and your involvement outside of being a student (sports, clubs, volunteer work, etc.)

A 4.0 can be helpful, but it does not guarantee your admission into the school you may be applying for. Whether that’s graduate school or college!

The secret costs of striving for a 4.0.

What is involved in keeping a GPA? For lots of students, it means pure pressure, loss of sleep, and missing out on other activities not involving school. Other scenarios can involve students not doing things that they’re worried will impact their GPA, for example, taking certain classes. Many students tend to have such high pressure on themselves when it comes to getting ‘perfect’ grades, which will eventually create a worse situation: burnout. The stress of students worrying about their grades is overlooked so often, and people share so little about the tradeoff involved in feeling successful in school.

To break it down into simpler terms, every hour you spend stressing about your GPA or your grades is one hour you’re not:

Gaining experience in new things.

Making new friends.

Participating in new clubs or other groups.

And most importantly, caring about yourself.

College should offer you more opportunities for intellectual growth, as well as personal growth, to develop who you are as a person, and to show you that you are so much more than a bad grade or a bad GPA.

Set a goal for balance, not perfection.

Setting goals for perfection is the key reason for exhaustion and burnout. Instead, set a goal based on the type of balance you feel most comfortable with!

Achieving a stronger GPA, which is what most people would consider between a 3.5 and 3.7, along with more meaningful experiences throughout college, will typically result in a way stronger resume compared to a perfect GPA.

Do not set yourself short- try a new class, try new things, prioritize getting familiar with the material that you are learning rather than memorizing it all, even if you don’t think you will do well at these things initially. There is zero room for growth when you’re trying to achieve a perfect goal. Growth always tends to happen more through continued effort, and again, not aiming for perfection.

To sum it all up:

Achieving a perfect GPA through college will certainly provide you with more opportunities after graduation. However, there are tons of other factors besides grades that will help students grow and succeed post graduation.

Many students are too focused on getting perfect grades, which actually takes away from their overall learning experience. Getting a “B” or “C” in a course should not deter you from being successful after high school; for others, getting a “B” or “C” in a course may give them a more enjoyable and realistic experience while in college.