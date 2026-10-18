A Love Letter to the Girls Who Feel Everything Too Deeply

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the girls who cry at movies, overthink conversations, and care a little more than they probably should.

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be someone who doesn’t feel everything so deeply.

Someone who can brush off an awkward conversation without replaying it a hundred times. Someone who doesn’t get emotional over the smallest gestures or find herself tearing up when something reminds her of a memory from years ago. Someone who can simply let things go without wondering what she could have done differently.

But I’ve never really been that girl.

I’ve always been the girl who cares. Sometimes too much. The girl who remembers the smallest details about people, who gets attached to moments before they’re even over, and who finds herself thinking about things long after everyone else has moved on.

For the longest time, I thought that was something I needed to change.

Because somewhere along the way, we started confusing being sensitive with being weak.

We praise people for being unbothered. We admire the girls who seem effortlessly confident, who never let anything get to them, and who can walk away from a situation without looking back.

And don’t get me wrong, there’s something admirable about knowing your worth and protecting your peace.

But why have we decided that caring deeply is the opposite of being strong?

Why is it embarrassing to admit that something hurt your feelings? Why do we feel the need to apologize for crying? Why does being the person who cares more sometimes feel like being the person who loses?

I think about this a lot, especially now that I’m in college.

There’s something about starting a new chapter of your life that makes you more aware of who you are. Suddenly, you’re surrounded by new people, new friendships, and new experiences. You’re trying to figure out where you belong while also trying to hold on to the person you’ve always been.

And if you’re anything like me, you feel all of it.

You feel the excitement of meeting someone new, but also the uncertainty of whether that friendship will last. You feel the happiness of making new memories, but also the nostalgia of realizing that your old ones are getting further away.

You can have the best day of your life and still find yourself missing something about the way things used to be.

It’s a strange thing, isn’t it? To be so excited about the future while simultaneously mourning little pieces of the past.

But maybe that’s what makes feeling everything so deeply such a beautiful thing.

Because the same heart that makes you overthink a conversation is the one that remembers someone’s favorite coffee order.

The same girl who cries when she feels overwhelmed is the girl who tears up when her friend accomplishes something she’s been working toward.

The girl who gets emotional looking through old pictures is also the girl who knows, even in the middle of an ordinary Tuesday, that she’s living through moments she’ll miss someday.

And I think there’s something incredibly special about that.

We’re constantly told not to take things personally, not to care what other people think, and not to let our emotions get the best of us.

But I don’t want to live a life where I’m afraid to care.

I want to be the girl who gets excited over little things. Who tells her friends she loves them. Who takes too many pictures because she knows how quickly moments pass. Who notices when someone seems quieter than usual and checks in on them.

I want to be the girl who feels everything.

Of course, that doesn’t mean every feeling deserves to take over your life.

I’m learning that there’s a difference between caring about someone and carrying every one of their problems. Between being understanding and making excuses for people who hurt you. Between having a big heart and forgetting to save a little of that love for yourself.

You can be sensitive and still have boundaries.

You can forgive someone and still decide they don’t belong in your life anymore.

You can care deeply without giving every situation the power to break your heart.

And perhaps that’s the lesson I’m still trying to learn.

Not how to feel less, but how to stop treating my feelings like something I need to apologize for.

Because I don’t think the world needs more people who pretend not to care.

I think it needs more people who notice the little things. More people who aren’t afraid to be genuine. More people who understand that sometimes the smallest act of kindness can change someone’s entire day.

So, to the girls who feel everything too deeply:

I hope you never stop finding beauty in ordinary moments.

I hope you keep getting excited about things that other people might consider insignificant. I hope you keep writing heartfelt birthday messages, saving little keepsakes, and telling people how much they mean to you.

I hope you learn that being emotional doesn’t make you immature, and being sensitive doesn’t make you incapable of being strong.

Most importantly, I hope you never feel like you have to become a colder version of yourself just to make growing up a little easier.

Because one day, you’ll look back on your life, and I don’t think you’ll wish you had cared less.

I think you’ll be grateful that you cared enough to remember it all.

And maybe, just maybe, that’s the most beautiful part of feeling everything so deeply.