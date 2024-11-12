FROM SURVIVING TO THRIVING: How I Prioritize Mental Health During The Busiest Time of The School Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These past few weeks have been incredibly hectic for me. I feel like every time I finish one assignment, another one is due – it’s been overwhelming! My school year has gone from 0 to 100 in what feels like seconds. Sometimes I forget that I need to make time for myself, and it’s very easy to overlook how important my mental and physical health are. As a student, it can be hard to remember to take time for yourself when there’s just so much going on. But despite all the chaos, I’ve found ways to make time for myself and prioritize my mental health, even with a busy schedule. Here are a few things that have been helping me:

1. Taking Study Breaks: Stepping away from the books and the screen every now and then has made a huge difference. Even just short breaks have refreshed my mind and helped me come back to my work with even more focus.

2. Doing My Work Outside: Switching up my environment by working outside has been a game changer. Fresh air and a change of scenery can do wonders, especially when I’ve been cooped up indoors for hours.

3. Soaking in the Sun: One thing about me, I love to be by the water. On sunny days, I’ve been trying to take advantage of the weather by going to the pool and bringing my reading with me. It’s the best of both worlds – relaxing while still getting some work done.

4. Study/Work Session with Friends: While we are all working, just being around friends has helped alleviate some of my stress. Having a study session with others made the workload feel less isolating and more manageable.

5. Solo Dates: Recently, I’ve started going on mini dates alone and sitting in instead of grabbing something to go. It’s a small way to take myself out of my usual routine and enjoy some peaceful time alone.

6. Picking Up Art Again: In high school, I loved sketching, and lately, I’ve made time to get back into it. It has been a great way for me to disconnect from the stress and tap into my creative abilities

7. Going to the Gym: As someone who loves working out, I’ve been making an effort to stay on track with my gym routine. It helps me clear my mind and let off some steam. Even with a busy schedule, I aim to go at least 3-4 times a week.

8. Staying Hydrated: It sounds simple, but staying hydrated is so important. When I’m in the middle of an assignment or studying, it’s easy for me to forget to drink water, but keeping my body hydrated helps me to stay focused and study more effectively.