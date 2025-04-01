What I’ve Learned One Month Into Study Abroad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somehow, after months of planning, anticipating, and preparing for the best and the worst of studying abroad, I am already one month in to my adventure in Seoul, South Korea. In just 30 days, I’ve learned so much about myself — things I feel like should be shared as advice, because no matter where in the world you end up, the highs and lows you run into are unlike any experience you’ve ever felt. What matters most is how you challenge yourself, though, and how you’re able to just figure it out.

That being said, here are my main takeaways so far, without sugarcoating…

1. Finding the courage to explore alone is the toughest part

I was lucky enough to grow up around, and experience school surrounded by large friend groups; while I value alone time, socializing has become a massive part of my daily routine. In a city like Seoul, there is so much to do — almost too much to the point where it gets overwhelming. No Notion checklist or TikTok bookmark folder will be able to truly capture the scale of activities I want to do in these four months. And you think to yourself, Why don’t I go do these things with my friends? But the reality is, everyone around you is meeting new people every day: me included. At first, when my closest friends told me they were busy, I was apprehensive about going out alone in a city FULL of couples hanging off each other at every corner, school friends running around the photobooths, tourists in all the stores.

But I realized that part of it stemmed from not living in the present. The most important thing to remember is that while you’re here to have fun, you also are here for school — so you don’t need to go do a group activity every second of every day. Studying at a cafe alone, taking a therapy walk in the city — those are things you shouldn’t be afraid of. And when you do find the time and energy to go cafe hopping with your friends or explore the nightlife, remember to live in the present and don’t beat yourself up thinking “I only have __ weeks left to do everything!” I promise: it’s okay to explore alone, and sometimes it can be more rewarding that way.

2. Immersing yourself into the culture will help tremendously

This comes a bit easier if you’re in an English-speaking country, but in Seoul, not only was there a language barrier, but there was also the pure culture shocks I encountered every single day, whether humorous or very serious. And it’s likely that you’ll meet people along the way that truly don’t take time to learn a bit of the language or learn daily customs; for example, people will come to Seoul just for their interests, and ultimately end up offending the local culture in some way. I see it as a rite of passage in a country like this to just learn the basics; it doesn’t have to be fluent! But in the month I’ve spent paying attention and studying on my own, picking up customs that are drastically different from the U.S, my life has become so much easier to the point where I can now go to places without my Korean-speaking friends and have some sort of comfort. It’s also the little things some locals appreciate — I’ve personally yapped away with taxi drivers working late at night, praised small food stalls who invited me to eat their food, accepted the curiosity of children, been looked out for by elders on public transportation. It’s all a form of respect that I find most important while living abroad.

3. Be proud of yourself for getting here

Something I’ve been told repeatedly by those close to me is how proud people are of what’s been accomplished, and I think it’s important to remember that rather than doubting yourself. I’m an anxious person, yet I’m curious and determined, and this trip is the manifestation of that. Throwing myself into a city across the world 13 hours ahead of home with nobody I know is the boldest thing I’ve ever done, and I think it’s something to be proud of. Whether you’re on the same continent or across oceans, challenging yourself in a new culture, figuring out local lifestyle, and managing to study at a new school is a challenge to be grateful for. And make sure you commemorate it somehow — make yourself a scrapbook, collect trinkets, buy gifts for your loved ones, journal; for me, it’s been photobooths with anyone and everyone and collecting little things for a scrapbook. Take this accomplishment and let it propel you into more.

I still have three months left, and even though it’s only one month in, I feel like I’ve lived a thousand different lives, experienced things that I will never be able to recreate. In the first month, though, it’s all about finding your balance and your groove. To anyone studying abroad now, or in the future, take it as the greatest growth experience of your entire life, and don’t forget to live in the present!