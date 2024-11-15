The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding the perfect gym routine is tough. Years of going to the gym, and I still can’t seem to find the right routine that I stick with, consistently, that satisfies me. I’ve gone from lifting, to alternating leg day versus push/pull, cardio, HIIT, pilates – all have had amazing benefits towards my health, but lately, one type of workout in particular has caught my attention, and I think anyone into fitness should give it a try.

Calisthenics is a strength-based training that utilizes body weight as resistance to perform compound movements with little or no equipment. Experts say it’s a challenging but effective workout. Which makes it perfect for college students who either don’t have immediate access to the gym, or just don’t want to leave their dorm sometimes.

I began calisthenics this year following half of my male friends constantly talking about it. It got me awake at 8 am on Saturdays this semester; I would drag myself to my school gym and start with beginner workouts with the help of the club on campus. Soon though, I started to feel a difference in my strength. Earlier this year, a surgery on my upper body prevented me from exercising my back, core, and arms for months, and it’s taken a massive toll on the way I see myself – but now I can feel that unevenness turning into that strength I thought I had lost forever post-surgery. It’s even better if you do other sports along with calisthenics – as a dancer, having that control of my joints is helping me improve faster.

It might seem daunting trying out a new routine, but starting with some of the foundations like push-ups, dead-hangs or assisted pull-ups, assisted dips, bodyweight rows, or planks is important. You also may feel intimidated walking into the gym and seeing others doing crazy pull-ups and other exercises – but don’t panic! Being able to do more advanced exercises isn’t that far out if you stay consistent, and build on the foundations. What’s helped me is making myself go to the gym three times a week, even with my loaded schedule, and doing calisthenics rather than walking around aimlessly searching for the leg machines. In the beginning of the semester, I wasn’t able to do much with my strength – but it took many weeks of gym sessions and talks of self-confidence to get to the point where I can now do a full, unassisted pull-up among other things.

What’s important to remember is that improvement isn’t always obvious at first. It’s not like I look in the mirror and am suddenly jacked, and I’m only at one pull-up compared to only being able to dead-hang before. But that’s the fun part! You get to try out a routine and stick with it, and slowly but surely, you’ll feel those small differences too. Maybe in the way you perform in other sports, or just in daily activities.

I still have a lot of work to do, but I would still recommend this workout to anyone looking to build their strength rather than go to the gym to lose weight. If it weren’t for the people pushing me to, I wouldn’t have continued going every week since the end of August. But most importantly, find the routine that’s right for you; and I hope that you’re able to feel stronger both physically and mentally.