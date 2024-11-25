The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of Thanksgiving, most people think of pie and pumpkin, but those aren’t necessarily the only options. Warm spices like cinnamon, allspice, and star anise make up lots of different recipes. Lots of my friends and family have dietary restrictions or simply do not like pumpkin. As my family’s designated baker, these are my suggestions for alternative fall recipes and ideas, including vegan and dairy-free options!

Pecan Bars:

https://www.oliveandmango.com/easy-pecan-pie-bars/

These pecan bars are a staple in my house. I make them every year for my dad’s birthday. They’re easy for beginners and not to mention delicious.

Coffee Cake:

https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/coffee-cake-recipe/ & Vegan: https://www.noracooks.com/vegan-coffee-cake/

Coffee cake is perfect for both breakfast, dessert and snacks. They go great with your favorite cup of warm tea or coffee.

Brown Butter Snickerdoodles:

https://sturbridgebakery.com/brown-butter-snickerdoodles/

These cookies melt in the mouth. Adding brown butter is a great way to elevate your favorite cookie and give it a fall touch. If your meeting friends or family, these are perfect and easy to share.

Apple Cinnamon Bread:

https://www.lemonblossoms.com/blog/cinnamon-apple-bread/ &

Vegan: https://itdoesnttastelikechicken.com/vegan-apple-bread/

Apple cinnamon bread warmed up with a little butter on top is a great way to start off a cold winter or fall morning. This is a great alternative to pumpkin bread!

Cinnamon Rolls:

https://butternutbakeryblog.com/easy-homemade-cinnamon-rolls/

Another great way to start off your day or end your day. There are so many different ways to incorporate your favorite fall flavors into cinnamon rolls. You can add apple butter, chai, or pumpkin, or even tie string around the rolls to create festive shapes.

Apple Cobbler:

https://tastytreatsandeats.com/apple-cobbler/#recipe (To make vegan simply replace butter with plant-based alternative)

You can never go wrong with apple cobbler and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. This will warm you from the inside out. Not to mention it’s easy to make single serve if you’re looking for a quick snack or dessert.

Chai Scones:

https://playswellwithbutter.com/chai-scones/

Chai has all the warm spices we’re looking for around fall and winter. These scones with a cup of english tea or coffee are the perfect addition to your recipe book. Although the recipe is not vegan, with the substitutions below it is easy to accommodate.

Cardamom Apple Cake:

https://www.feastingathome.com/apple-cake/#tasty-recipes-81558-jump-target

This last recipe has all the warm flavors, apple, cardamom, cinnamon and more. The crackly top with a moist interior is simply melt in your mouth.

If you want to change any recipe to vegan/dairy free, these are my substitute suggestions: