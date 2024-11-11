Living Authentically: How to Embrace Who You Are Without Apology

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RIT chapter.

In a world that often encourages conformity, embracing your authentic self can be truly rewarding. While this may seem intimidating at first, it gradually becomes second nature as you build confidence in yourself. No one has it all figured out, but taking the time to understand yourself and practicing self-acceptance can make a meaningful impact. Living authentically means being true to yourself, despite external pressures from people, situations, or social media; developing the ability to recognize these influences without compromising yourself is a skill many strive for.

Self-love and acceptance

No matter what stage of life you are in, dedicating time to personal growth is always worthwhile. Self-love grows as you work towards becoming the best version of yourself, and there are many ways to start this journey. Practicing positive self-affirmations, gratitude journaling, doing feel-good workouts, eating balanced meals, and surrounding yourself with positivity are just a few examples. These practices not only improve your mental health but also deepen self-understanding. Over time, the more you invest in yourself, the more unapologetically you’ll live as your true self.

Fear of being perceived

Maintaining your confidence can be challenging sometimes depending on your environment. Many of us want to be liked and often feel the need to please others, which can hold us back at times. This isn’t inherently a bad thing; being socially aware is a valuable trait, as long as it doesn’t lead to overthinking how you’re being perceived. When you shift the focus from others to yourself, it can help ease your nerves. Instead of constantly worrying about others’ opinions, consider whether you were kind to them and if your behavior aligned with the type of person you aspire to be. If the answer is yes, then that’s all that matters. You attract the energy you put out; people are generally drawn to those who exude confidence, friendliness, and authenticity.

Find your people

In any self-care journey, your support systems play a pivotal role. If you ever feel like you’re “too much”, remind yourself of the people in your life who love you for you and support you unconditionally. If someone makes you feel bad about yourself, it’s wise to distance yourself from them. Whether through snarky comments or outright insults, it’s important to recognize these negative influences. If you are someone who doesn’t have a big support system, that’s perfectly fine! You can be your best supporter, but I would encourage you to step out of your comfort zone. Consider asking that person you always talk to in class to grab a coffee, offering a compliment to someone, or joining a school club; whatever it may be, people are often friendlier than they may seem and might be just as hesitant to reach out. If your efforts don’t work the first time, don’t be discouraged. Everyone has their own circumstances and is entitled to their opinions, and that’s okay; there’s no need to take it personally.

Focus on Self-expression

Once you gain a better understanding of who you are, connecting with like-minded people becomes much easier. Whether it’s your sense of style, your taste in music, or any other hobby, there’s always someone who can relate. Consider joining a student organization or community group to meet others who share your interests. Additionally, we live in a time with a plethora of content creators; you can easily find someone who inspires you. Self-expression goes beyond observable traits, it includes the way you carry yourself, how you make others feel, etc. Ultimately, the way you treat yourself and those around you speaks volumes and leaves a lasting impression.

Even the most confident people have days when they feel insecure; this is a normal part of life. The best way to approach this is to acknowledge and process those feelings in a way that works for you. Remember that your feelings are valid but are usually temporary. Your journey of self-discovery is just that, a journey. As long as you keep moving forward, you’re on the right path!