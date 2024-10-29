Getting Active During the Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It can be hard to find time to go to the gym or exercise during the semester. Especially living in a cold climate like Rochester, or at a male-dominated school like RIT, finding motivation is nearly impossible. Getting into a gym schedule can be highly intimidating and difficult to navigate. Whether you want to get more active or fully commit to getting absolutely ripped, here are some tips and tricks that help me to stay motivated and active.

Start small- studying often requires a lot of sitting so try taking periodic breaks to take a stroll around the building floor, stretch, or go outside. This can make your studying more effective, in addition to getting you on your feet and clearing your mind. If you’re into sports you could try joining an intramural club for your favorite pastime. You could try a new hiking trail! Rochester has lots of lengthy parks with aesthetic trails.

Getting motivated is the first step to working out. I find that going with a gym buddy can help, and for first-timers, it can be a confidence booster. Another way is to schedule and log your workouts. This can help you keep track of your exercises, weights, and accomplishments. Set reachable goals, it often takes at least 6 weeks to see visible results, so don’t sell yourself short if you don’t notice anything. Don’t forget to reward yourself, you’ve been working hard and deserve it. My personal favorite reward is a sweet coffee treat.

RIT, like most universities, has on campus facilities you can take advantage of. There’s the main gym at the Hale-Andrews Center, the Global Village mini gym, Baker’s 24-hour fitness center, dance studios, and even the Red Barn climbing gym. With all these amenities, finding somewhere to work out is easy; the hard work starts after you arrive.

The main gym can at times be packed to the brim and is very intimidating. Going to the gym is sometimes awkward and it’s easy to succumb to “gym-timidation.” It is important to remember that everyone is there for the same reason and the person who is most likely judging you the most is yourself. There is no need to be anxious or nervous because everyone has been a beginner before and you have to start somewhere. In my experience, people at the gym are very respectful and simply want to help. For those of you, like me, who can get a little insecure at times, it is nice to pick out a dumbbell or weight and find a quiet corner to do your workout in. Or take advantage of one of RIT’s smaller gyms, both Baker and Global Gym are open 24-7 with swipe access and have the necessities for many kinds of workouts.

Getting active can help you feel better about yourself, improve your studies, and improve your sleep quality. It is important to remember to take breaks, ask for help when you need it, and keep your body fueled with food that you enjoy. Going to the gym or getting moving should be something you enjoy, not something you dread. I hope these help with your journey and good luck!