The Psychology of Fashion: How Clothing Choices Affect Your Mood and Confidence at University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Richmond London chapter.

As university students, we’re all familiar with the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with balancing lectures, assignments, social life, and maybe even a part-time job. Amidst all the deadlines and endless cups of coffee, what if I told you that your outfit choices could play a key role in how you feel and perform each day?

Yes, your clothes go far beyond aesthetics. They can impact your mood, boost your confidence, and even affect your performance. Welcome to the fascinating world of fashion psychology that can help you navigate university life more effectively than you might think.

Why What You Wear Matters

It is no secret that how we present ourselves influences how others view us, but how do we perceive ourselves? Have you ever noticed how wearing your favourite trousers or putting on a new outfit suddenly makes you feel more put together? That is not only in your head. According to research, what we wear has a direct influence on our emotions, behaviour, and confidence. According to Adam Hajo and Adam D. Galinsky’s study published in the British psychological society, this phenomenon, known as “enclothed cognition,” demonstrates how the garments we wear can alter our mental state.

When you’re in something that doesn’t feel “you” or leaves you feeling uncomfortable, it can impact your self-esteem and even your productivity throughout the day. On the flip side, If you’re confident in what you’re wearing, you’re more likely to feel empowered and motivated.

Dressing for Confidence (Even on Campus)

We’ve all had those moments watching shows like Gossip Girl or Gilmore Girls and thinking, I want to be just as classy and demure as Blair Waldorf, Serena van der Woodsen, or Rory Gilmore. These women are not only icons in their style but also seem to have it all together. Whether it’s acing exams or commanding a room, we dream about embodying that level of confidence. Studying with Rory’s focus or entering a lecture hall with Blair’s signature headband, looking polished and ready to take on the world. But let’s be real, how often do we shy away from dressing like them? Afraid of being “too extra” for campus or feeling like we should just opt for something more comfortable? The truth is, while it’s easy to admire their bold fashion choices, it can feel daunting to emulate them in real life. We convince ourselves that comfort comes first, or that it’s easier to blend in with our hoodies and sneakers. But what if we tapped into that Blair Waldorf confidence, even just a little? Dressing up doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort, it can mean redefining it on your own terms.

For university students, there are so many different situations where clothing matters, from making a strong first impression at a seminar to feeling comfortable and focused during long study sessions.

Here’s how clothing can impact your mood, and my tips for managing it.

Warner Bros. Television

Dress Sharp, Feel Sharp

We’ve all had days when we’ve rolled out of bed and gone to a lecture in sweats or pajamas but think back to how you felt on those days. You were probably sluggish, disconnected, or even self-conscious. Now, contrast that with the days when you made a bit more effort. Maybe you threw on a nice jacket or paired your favourite boots with a casual outfit. Did you feel more alert, engaged, and confident? Chances are, yes. Dressing well, even in small ways, can make you feel more capable and ready to face the day. Your outfit can give you the confidence boost you need. For example, in presentations, meetings or job interviews, dressing a little more professionally signals not only to others but to yourself that you’re ready to take control of the room. Think blazers, button-downs, or even a bold accessory that makes you feel powerful. When you look at the part, your body language follows, and that sense of authority will come across in your presentation. Not to mention, it is an efficient practice for work after university.

Keep It Comfortable but Intentional

While it’s tempting to wear your cosiest outfit for a long exam, striking a balance between comfort and confidence is key. Mathew Hudson and Tori Rodriguez’s article on “How Clothes Influence Our Performance” depicts that wearing professional or semi-professional clothing can improve cognitive function and attention. So, while sweatpants might be your go-to, consider something comfortable but structured—like a pair of well-fitted jeans and a comfy sweater. When you feel more “together,” your brain gets the memo and performs better.

Express Yourself

University isn’t just about academics, it’s also about finding your identity, making friends, and, let’s be honest, hitting the occasional party. In social settings, clothing is one of the easiest ways to express your personality. Whether you’re into streetwear, vintage finds, or minimalist fashion, what you wear can help you feel more confident in your skin. When you dress in a way that aligns with your personality, it shows how you carry yourself, which others will notice too. Furthermore, Uni is the perfect time to explore your personal style. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different looks. After all, fashion is a form of self-expression. As you discover what makes you feel confident and comfortable, you’ll notice how your clothing can impact your interactions with others and your performance in various aspects of university life.

So, the next time you’re getting ready for a busy day of lectures or a chill night out with friends, remember this, how you dress isn’t just about looking good, it’s about feeling good too. Use fashion as a tool to boost your confidence, reflect your personality, and set the tone for a successful day at university.

Dressing for Your State of Mind

University life can be stressful, and your outfit choices can impact your humour. On days when you’re feeling anxious or overwhelmed, choosing comfortable but uplifting clothing can be a form of self-care. Soft fabrics, calming colours like blues and greens, or your favourite “happy” shirt can make a difference. Similarly, on days when you’re feeling a little down, wearing something bright or bold can give you a much-needed mood boost. Your wardrobe can be a tool for regulating your emotional state in subtle yet powerful ways. Dressing for your state of mind is a strong form of self-expression that can have a direct impact on how you feel and go about your day. It’s not just about choosing clothes for function, but also about dressing in ways that inspire and empower you.

Personally, when I put on my favourite pair of leather boots and carry my Chloe Paddington bag, I feel like I can handle anything. It’s an instant mood booster—my confidence ascends, and I feel more capable, grounded, and prepared to face problems. Those pieces become more than just accessories, they become armour. I feel prepared and strong. Research made by Devante on “Kelly’s Thoughts on Things” emphasizes dressing with intention—whether it’s wearing something cosy to comfort oneself, or selecting an ensemble that makes you appear powerful can considerably boost your mental health. It is about understanding that what you wear can influence how you conduct yourself, how others see you, and, most importantly, how you feel about yourself. When you feel comfortable in your clothes, it transfers into a more positive outlook, allowing you to face the day with greater optimism and resilience.

At the end of the day, the most important thing is how you feel in your clothes. When you feel comfortable, confident, and true to yourself, it shows—and that’s the best kind of fashion statement you can make.