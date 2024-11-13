How to Get Involved in Campus Clubs and Societies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s a new semester! Many students are returning and some are starting University for the first time. This is a great opportunity to get involved in activities that could help you meet new people, and gain skills. Joining a campus club or society is one of the best ways to make your uni experience worthwhile. Universities have many clubs catering to many hobbies and interests so there is always one for you. However, this may be a new experience for some people so I’ve made it simpler. Here’s how to get involved, simplified.

What interests you?

First, before joining a society, think about your interests, what excites you? Are you into gaming, writing, culture or reading? Or are you interested in improving your academic knowledge through a club? You could also be interested in improving skills like leadership, teamwork, communication and problem-solving. I cannot stress the importance of taking part in activities that align with your interests enough. Narrowing down your interests can help you narrow down the best-fit clubs. You would also be doing something you enjoy alongside other people with similar interests. This helps you to genuinely enjoy whichever club you choose and it makes the time you spend attending meetings and speaking to others worthwhile. It will also help you enjoy spending time at the university working on club activities and speaking with other club members.

Go to Events

Additionally, most universities host club fairs at the beginning of the year or semester. Many clubs also offer activities that are open to everyone around the campus. It could be a bake sale, or a contest and these activities usually involve a lot of fun and socialising. This is a great opportunity to see and hear what different clubs do and how they work. Don’t hesitate to stop by and have a look at what they have to offer. You could also chat with members to get a feel for what their clubs do. Attending these fairs and events is a great way to see first-hand what different clubs do and how they work. Interacting with other members, learning what their day-to-day activities are and hearing what the club has achieved can help you narrow your club search down.

Time management

You would also need to learn to balance your time. Being a club member and attending its events can take a lot of your time. As a student, you have to juggle school, work and other engagements with the time you spend on your club(s). You can do this by setting priorities, creating reminders and keeping an organised schedule. Balancing your time will allow you to enjoy all your activities without feeling stressed or overwhelmed. Try to find a balance between extracurriculars and academics so you can enjoy yourself but not get behind in schoolwork.

In conclusion, getting involved in clubs or societies is not as hard as it may seem. It would help if you narrowed down your interests, attended club fairs and events and learned to balance your time. So take that step and get involved and I promise it will be worth your time!