Woven With Meaning: The Palestinian Keffiyeh Explained

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Palestinian keffiyeh, also spelt ‘kufiyah’ or ‘hatta’, is more than just a fashion accessory; it is a cultural symbol with history, resilience, and identity woven into it. If you still don’t know what I’m describing, it is the black-and-white patterned scarf that has become widely recognised around the world, worn as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people. What many people don’t realise, however, is that each of the 3 distinct woven patterns has meaning, which we will discuss today.

The Fishnet Pattern

The most recognisable pattern on the keffiyeh resembles a fishnet, symbolising the deep connection the Palestinians have to the nearby Mediterranean Sea and their history of fishing and trade. The fishnet looks to be made of many individual threads woven together, representing the sense of community and resilience of the people. The threads are strong together, able to endure pressure without breaking, and with a history shaped by displacement, the fishnet pattern reflects the value of unity in the Palestinian culture.

The Olive Leaf Pattern

The olive leaf motif honours the importance of olive trees as a symbol in the Palestinian culture. They grow throughout the land, and live for hundreds, even thousands of years, as a powerful marker of Palestinian resilience and an unbreakable connection to the land. Silman Mansour, a Palestinian painter, once said, ​​“In the same way that the trees can survive and have deep roots in their land, so too do the Palestinian people.” Even when the trees are torn from the land, they return, growing back stronger. And while the trees do provide the tastiest olives and the richest olive oil, they are more than that. The olive trees are a symbol of patience. They are a memory of the many generations who have tended to the same soils despite the repeated attempts to sever the connection with the land, and the olive leaf pattern on the keffiyeh pays tribute to that ongoing memory.

The Bold Lines

The thick, bold lines running through the keffiyeh represent the historic trade routes that once passed through Palestine, connecting the country to surrounding areas. The lines are a reminder that Palestinian culture has always been interconnected with the world, despite efforts to isolate or erase it.

In recent years, the keffiyeh has appeared on runways, in protests, on social media, and increasingly, in everyday life, worn by people just walking the streets. Whether draped around one’s shoulders, wrapped around the neck, or worn traditionally on the head, the keffiyeh carries meaning, and its significance goes beyond trend cycles. Wearing the keffiyeh is an act of cultural remembrance and resistance, especially in a time when the Palestinian identity is being suppressed. Understanding its patterns transforms it from an aesthetic into a respected symbol. To wear the keffiyeh with intention is to acknowledge the stories stitched with every thread-

The land, the people, and the ongoing struggle to exist with dignity.