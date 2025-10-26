Think Pink: What you should know about Breast Cancer.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the Middle Ages, ribbons have been used as symbols of support or to raise awareness of a cause. Whether pinned to clothes, backpacks, or displayed as bumper stickers on the back of a car, ribbons tell us the causes that matter to the person wearing them. Behind every ribbon is a story; a story of resilience, courage, fear and love. When I think of a symbolic ribbon, I think of the iconic pink ribbon representing Breast Cancer.

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness month. A month where worldwide, people come together to discuss the impact of breast cancer on our societies and our own individual lives.. In my seven years away from home, two of my family members have been diagnosed with breast cancer. It is a shocking thing to realize that the tragic diagnoses that torment other families now haunt mine. Awareness is one of the most powerful tools a person can carry, not only for themselves but for the greater good of society. Breast Cancer Awareness has multiple goals, the most important of which would be to spread awareness about breast cancer symptoms and to get diagnosed at the earliest stage possible. As breast cancer is one of the most well-known, well-researched conditions in the world, there is a vast amount of information available regarding it online. However, not all the information you have access to is entirely accurate. Like with all things related to human nature, there are a lot of misconceptions and myths regarding breast cancer. These myths are not as harmless as they appear. Misconceptions can lead to serious repercussions, such as a delay in diagnosis and, therefore, in the appropriate, potentially lifesaving treatment. Before we get into the myths that often surround breast cancer, let’s go over the essentials everyone should know!

1. Breast Cancer is not uncommon: Breast cancer is the most common (non-skin) cancer found in women. It is estimated that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Subsequently, it is also the leading cause of cancer death in women. Therefore, many families will be affected by breast cancer, whether directly or indirectly.

2. Breast Cancer can present in many ways: The most well-known classic symptom of breast cancer would be the appearance of a new lump. However, sometimes breast cancer can manifest without any lumps. There could be changes in breast size, shape, or symmetry, abnormal nipple discharge, or changes in the surrounding skin. Therefore, it is of vast importance that women learn how to perform breast self-exams from their mid-twenties onwards.

3. Breast Cancer risk can be increased in certain people: Like any other disease, breast cancer is associated with various risk factors. These risk factors increase the risk that someone might develop this condition. In breast cancer, significant risk factors include advanced age, previous radiation therapy, having a 1st degree relative with breast cancer or BRCA1/BRCA2 gene mutations. This is not a comprehensive list, and new risk factors emerge as more research into the disease is conducted.

4. Breast Cancer treatment has significantly improved: Modern therapies of breast cancer include an array of options such as surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and immunotherapy. Like other diseases, treatment of breast cancer is undergoing a shift from a one-size-fits-all treatment to individualized therapies targeted to the person themselves. With these new treatments, many women live long, healthy and fulfilling lives.

5. Breast Cancer can be detected early: If there’s one takeaway point you should take from this article, whether for yourself or for loved ones, it is the importance of early detection. In Ireland, breast cancer screening is available for women aged 50-69. This involves a mammogram (breast x-ray) every 2-3 years. Breast cancer screening can detect cancers before they spread to other organs, years before symptoms start to appear. Therefore, when found early, survival rates can be as high as 90%.

When raising awareness about breast cancer, we shouldn’t settle for simply discussing statistics and risk factors. It is equally important that we debunk the common myths that continue to spread fear and confusion. By doing so, we can pave the way for open, stigma-free discussions. Here are the five myths you might encounter about breast cancer- and the truth behind them.

Myth One: “Only women get breast cancer.”

The Truth: While the majority of breast cancers occur in women, men can also get breast cancer. About 1% of breast cancers occur in men. Men who get breast cancer often have underlying genetic mutations, such as the BRCA1/BRCA2 genes. This is particularly important, as the lack of awareness of male breast cancer often leads to a late diagnosis and therefore to worse outcomes.

Myth Two: “I am not at risk as there is no family history.”

The Truth: The majority of people diagnosed with breast cancer have no known family history of the disease. In fact, aside from advanced age, most people do not have significant underlying risk factors. While the presence of risk factors increases the risk of someone developing the disease, the absence of those risk factors does not guarantee a disease-free life. Therefore, even with no family history or traditional risk factors, everyone is recommended to attend screenings and perform breast self-exams.

Myth Three: “All lumps are cancerous.”

The Truth: The majority of lumps found on examination are non-cancerous. These are benign lesions such as cysts or fibroadenomas, which are thickened areas of breast tissue. However, all lumps should still be evaluated by a medical professional and taken seriously.

Myth Four: “Mammograms cause cancer.”

The Truth: Now, this is a WhatsApp fan favourite. I have seen a terrifying number of videos of ‘healthcare professionals’ advising people against mammograms. Mammograms are specialized X-rays used for breast tissue. The radiation dose used in mammograms is very low and very safe. The benefits of using a low dose of radiation for early detection greatly outweigh the minimal risks. While mammograms are not 100% accurate, they are still an essential component in the diagnosis of breast cancer for most women.

Myth Five: “Underwired bras and deodorants cause breast cancer.”

The Truth: No Bra, no matter the bra type, can or will cause breast cancer. This myth says that underwire bras restrict lymph fluid drainage of the breast, which leads to breast cancer. However, there is no scientific evidence that supports this myth. At the same time, there is no scientific evidence that going braless reduces the risk of breast cancer. Similarly, there are no studies that link breast cancer to the use of deodorants, and overall, there is minimal scientific evidence that supports this claim.

Breast cancer awareness is more than just knowing the facts — it’s about empowering people to take charge of their health through early detection, education, and open conversation. By spreading accurate information and challenging common myths, we can help reduce fear and encourage regular screening, which can lead to earlier diagnosis and a better prognosis. Awareness saves lives — and every conversation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to a future where breast cancer is a disease of the past.

I leave you with one simple request – talk to your loved ones today about the importance of breast cancer screening. Your mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and even your neighbourhood Karen —ask them: When was the last time you had a mammogram? Are you due one soon? Have you missed your appointment and haven’t been yet? Because one missed or delayed appointment can be the difference between life and death.

Learn more about Breast Cancer and how to perform self-breast exams via the links below :

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/breast-cancer

https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/how-to-check-your-breasts/.