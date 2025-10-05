The Joy of Random Campus Friendships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we think about friendships in college, we usually picture our closest circles. These are the friends we lean on, laugh with until we pee our pants a little, and share countless memories. Those bonds are truly priceless. But alongside them, there’s another kind of friendship that often goes unnoticed but brings me so much joy; the random campus friendships. These are the people I run into in elevators, exchange a few words and smiles with in the prayer rooms, or share a quick chat between lectures. We may not hang out every weekend or know each other’s life stories, but those little connections make my heart so full.

I remember when I first came to RCSI, I found myself striking up conversations everywhere, even in the library on the second floor (and yes, I would get the occasional deathstare – apologies!). But I can’t help but connect with the people around me. Over time, those small chats and passing smiles turned into the little connections that now make campus feel so alive.

I think about the girl I always bump into in the elevator on the way to the prayer room on -4, we never plan it, but somehow our schedules align almost perfectly. At first, it was just a polite smile and a quick “salaam”, the kind you exchange out of courtesy. But over time, those short greetings turned into quick chats about how our weeks were going, how tired we were from back-to-back lectures, or how hard it is to find a place in the first-floor library. There’s a gentle comfort in seeing her, and it has gradually morphed into a moment I’ve come to expect and appreciate. In that brief window of time, we share warmth and understanding. These are the people who make the in-between moments special – the quiet, unexpected ones that remind us that connection doesn’t have to be complicated.

It could be something as quick as the person next to me offering me a piece of gum, or asking the girls to pray together, or laughing with a security guard about how many times I’ve forgotten my ID card. These tiny, spontaneous interactions might not seem like much from the outside, but they’ve woven themselves into the rhythm of my routine – the small, sweet details that make campus feel like home.

The random campus friendships have no expectations or commitments, just pure kindness in the midst of our busy and messy student lives. They remind me that community is not only about the people we are closest to, but also about the countless faces that add warmth and familiarity to our days.

So here’s to the random campus friendships. The people that set the tone on a Dublin Monday morning, who make the library feel a little less intimidating, who make you laugh when you least expect it. The beauty of college is truly in the everyday connections that make us feel like we belong. One small smile, one “hello”, one shared moment at a time.